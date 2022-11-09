Five-Minute Tours: Sarah Oppenheimer at UT Landmarks, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Sarah Oppenheimer: C-010106 at UT Landmarks, Austin. Permanently on view as part of Landmarks’ collection.

Video for UT Landmarks, courtesy of GalleryLOG.