East Lubbock Art House Announces Internship Opportunities

The East Lubbock Art House (ELAH) recently announced a paid Art Internship Program for folks ages 16 and up. ELAH Executive Director Danielle Demetria East says the program “is a mentorship opportunity for individuals who may have otherwise not had the privilege to participate in an internship or to become engaged in the art community.”

Ms. East launched a Kickstarter to raise funds for ELAH, which she originally envisioned as a shipping container art space in the historically Black community of East Lubbock. ELAH is now located at 405 MLK Blvd, Suite B, the site of a former barber shop. The area continues to be impacted disproportionately by the effects and after-effects of a natural disaster — the F5 tornado that destroyed downtown Lubbock in 1970 — and segregation, followed by institutionally racist zoning policies.

The ELAH internships each last for 15 weeks, with sessions in spring, summer, and fall 2023. Pay begins at $12 an hour, and applicants are expected to work 10 hours per week assisting or leading art classes and working fundraisers and events. Through working with ELAH, interns will gain experience with communication skills, arts administration, art center maintenance, event management, arts instruction, fundraising, grant writing, and silkscreen t-shirt printing. Ms. East looks forward to ELAH’s expansion through the internship, stating that “ELAH’s Artist Interns are crucial to the process and growth of our organization.”

The deadline to apply to the internship is Sunday, November 13. Special considerations will be given to applications from or currently living in East Lubbock and Black, Indigenous, POC and/or LGBTQIA+ individuals. Those interested can apply here. For inquiries and more information, contact ELAH at [email protected]

About East Lubbock Art House: ELAH was founded by Danielle Demetria East and a host of volunteers. Ms. East is originally from La Grange, Texas, where she received her BFA at Mary Hardin Baylor University. She moved to Lubbock in September 2019 as an artist-in-residence at the Charles Adams Studio Project. ELAH currently hosts art exhibitions, sponsors community events and art classes, provides a well-stocked community fridge, and more.