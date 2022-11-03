The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Presents Works by Stephen Lapthisophon for its MODERN BILLINGS Initiative

by Jessica Fuentes November 3, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s education department has launched the thirteenth iteration of its billboard project, MODERN BILLINGS, which activates billboards in underserved neighborhoods of the city with works of art. 

This fall, the Modern is presenting works by artist, writer, and educator Stephen Lapthisophon across the various billboard sites. While the majority of the past MODERN BILLINGS exhibitions have presented groups of artists, occasionally, as in this instance, the museum selects a single artist to present images across an array of billboards in Fort Worth. 

Notably, to accompany his 2020 exhibition at the Modern, Mark Bradford selected three images from the archives of his longtime friend, Cleo Hill-Jackson, to go on view as the fifth iteration of the program. Then, in 2021, Annette Lawrence had a solo showing of her works through the program. 

For MODERN BILLINGS XIII, Mr. Lapthisophon presents six works that speak to his artistic practice over the years, including fragments from his writing and installations. The image and text-based works on view relate to ideas of touch and mapping, common themes in the artist’s practice since 1994, when his vision began to significantly deteriorate. 

Mr. Lapthisophon’s billboards, on view through December 4, can be seen at the following locations:

A work of art by Stephen Lapthisophon that features handwritten words like "Rooms. Bricks. Trees."

Stephen Lapthisophon, “Writing Art Cinema.”

1410 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth TX 76164

An artwork by Stephen Lapthisophon that consists of paragraph of black text on a white background.

Stephen Lapthisophon, “Writing Art Cinema 1988-2010.”

6602 Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76112

An artwork by Stephen Lapthisophon featuring an array of arrows of various sizes and facing many different directions.

Stephen Lapthisophon, “The Naked City.”

1515 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth TX 76114

A photograph by Stephen Lapthisophon of a sprouted sweet potato sitting on a window ledge.

Stephen Lapthisophon, “Studio Potato.”

6650 East Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth TX 76112

A photograph by Stephen Lapthisophon of a pair of hands covered in gold paint.

Stephen Lapthisophon, “Gold Hands.”

5840 East Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth TX 76112

A photograph by Stephen Lapthisophon of a hand scattering a yellow pigment on a piece of wood.

Stephen Lapthisophon, “Toccare (Non) Toccare.”

2810 East Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth TX 76103

0 comment

You may also like

Fort Worth Modern to Feature Rainey Knudson in...

January 10, 2019

Peering Through the Female Gaze

May 15, 2022

Spring Preview 2019

January 10, 2019

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Grows...

September 4, 2022

Top Five: January 20, 2021

January 21, 2021

The Modern Launches MODERN BILLINGS X Across Fort...

December 20, 2021

Only a Few Weeks Left to Declare an...

October 14, 2013

Laurie Simmons and Carroll Dunham Come to The...

November 11, 2018

Top Five: January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Hubbard and Birchler Tell the Story of Forgotten...

January 7, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: