The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Presents Works by Stephen Lapthisophon for its MODERN BILLINGS Initiative

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s education department has launched the thirteenth iteration of its billboard project, MODERN BILLINGS, which activates billboards in underserved neighborhoods of the city with works of art.

This fall, the Modern is presenting works by artist, writer, and educator Stephen Lapthisophon across the various billboard sites. While the majority of the past MODERN BILLINGS exhibitions have presented groups of artists, occasionally, as in this instance, the museum selects a single artist to present images across an array of billboards in Fort Worth.

Notably, to accompany his 2020 exhibition at the Modern, Mark Bradford selected three images from the archives of his longtime friend, Cleo Hill-Jackson, to go on view as the fifth iteration of the program. Then, in 2021, Annette Lawrence had a solo showing of her works through the program.

For MODERN BILLINGS XIII, Mr. Lapthisophon presents six works that speak to his artistic practice over the years, including fragments from his writing and installations. The image and text-based works on view relate to ideas of touch and mapping, common themes in the artist’s practice since 1994, when his vision began to significantly deteriorate.

Mr. Lapthisophon’s billboards, on view through December 4, can be seen at the following locations:

1410 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth TX 76164

6602 Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76112

1515 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth TX 76114

6650 East Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth TX 76112

5840 East Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth TX 76112

2810 East Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth TX 76103