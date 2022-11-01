Houston Center for Photography Appoints Anne Leighton Massoni as Executive Director

by Jessica Fuentes November 1, 2022
The Houston Center for Photography (HCP) has announced that Anne Leighton Massoni will join the organization as Executive Director on January 2, 2023. Ms. Massoni replaces Dorota Biczel, who stepped down from her position as Executive Director/Curator at HCP in July, after just a little over a year in the role.

A black and white photograph of Anne Leighton Massoni.

Anne Leighton Massoni. Image courtesy Houston Center for Photography.

In a press release announcing the appointment, Nancy O’Connor, President of the HCP Board of Directors, stated, “We are extremely excited as Anne joins the team at the Houston Center for Photography, where she will advance the Center’s mission focused on photography-based education, dialogue, and collaboration on the local, national, and international levels. Her experience with and her enthusiasm for photography and its ever-evolving nature as an art form will be a great boon as she steps into this role.”

Ms. Massoni holds an MFA in Photography from Ohio University and dual BAs in Cultural Anthropology and Photography from Connecticut College. She brings over twenty years of experience in academia to her new role. Most recently, she served as the Dean and Managing Director of Education at the International Center of Photography in New York City. 

Additionally, Ms. Massoni served two terms as Vice Chair for the Society for Photographic Education and continues to serve on the board of The Print Center, a nonprofit photography and printmaking gallery in Philadelphia. She co-edited The Focal Press Companion to the Constructed Image in Contemporary Photography and curated several exhibitions at the University of the Arts’ galleries.

Ms. Massoni stated, “I have long admired the contribution HCP has made to photography and look forward to collaborating with supporters, artists, donors, and other stakeholders to continue its position as a creative space for photography.”

