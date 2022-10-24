Review: “Common Occurrences: Four Korean Artists in the U.S.” at UT Permian Basin

Common Occurrences: Four Korean Artists in the U.S. at the Nancy Fyfe Cardoza Gallery at UT Permian Basin brings together four Korean-American artists working with reproducible media, either in print, animation, photography or ceramics. Curated by the gallery’s director, Amy Kim, the exhibition showcases works that do not embody Korean tradition and art making techniques directly, but rather those that manifest what it means to be Korean and living and working in the U.S. It is a show that encapsulates the diasporic experience.

The show fills the space with a pattern and rhythm. On the left side of the gallery hang Sangmi Yoo’s four large draped prints, which help to set the tone. There are two layers to this work: the background consists of horizontal stripes of various colors overlaid with repeating columns of gray stripes, which come together as a checkered pattern with a complex palette. The front layer is laser-cut, based on photographs reduced to two-tones, with the cuts revealing the bricks of colors built underneath.

There are also smaller, 12 x 18-inch prints that use the same method on the opposite side of the gallery. Two of the prints reveal a row of flat two-story domestic building facades punching upward with chimneys — possibly from Dublin, based on the list of originating cities for the series. The other two prints each reveal motifs found in nature, like a hibiscus flower and a large heart-shaped leaf. The flower in particular is significant because different species of hibiscus can be found in Hawaii and Korea, and each represents a regional identity. Between the various locales that are laser-cut into in these prints, Yoo’s works describe a flitting sense of unsettledness and multiplicity that defines diasporic experiences.

Ray Im’s work is a long banner of canvas printed with a patchwork of cyanotypes of phantom abstractions. At the base end of the banner, a ceramic vase spills sideways and pins the long canvas to the floor. The vase is a symmetric, elongated form that is mostly elegant in its lack of adornment, save for the blue cyanotype rectangle that covers a part of its surface. The image that emerges out of this particular print on the pottery is that of the pot — the object itself. Referencing Joseph Kosuth’s conceptual opus One and Three Chairs, Im’s work is an ontological reactivation of image and material that allows for the essence of materiality to be revealed, from the coarseness of unprimed canvas, the resonating touch of unglazed ceramic, and the emulsive wash of the indeterminate cyanotype. Im’s cyanotype, placed between two of Yoo’s banners, seems to oddly break up the continuity of the artist’s series with its blueness, and it may have been better highlighted on its own. However, the irregular rhythm engenders a switch in viewing modes, and instigates a new view into Yoo’s work.

Mizin Shin also has two different print-based series installed in the exhibition. One consists of a large set of clear plastic banners printed in blocky black ink with a complex diagram depicting the industrial processing of potatoes — from farm to product — an exercise in making cycles of production visible and subsuming nature into readymades within the supermarket itself. One of the walls in the gallery is left blank to show the patterned shadows Shin’s work casts onto the wall by the choice of lighting, which is slightly too diffused to leave a purposeful impression. Nevertheless, the choice allows for a unique and exhibition-specific doubling of Shin’s banners in another, more ephemeral form.

Another work by Shin is a set of 18 prints from her #StopAsianHate series from 2021. The words “Use your Voice” at the top of the page above the hashtag “StopAsianHate” are embossed in various languages on white paper. Languages span from dialects used commonly among immigrant communities in the United States, like Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, and French, to other, less common languages, like Slocakian, Czech, and Urdu. The work was made in support of the Stop Asian Hate campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic. I recall when the movement was initially galvanized by videos of violence against Asian elders in metropolitan centers that went viral. Particularly, the incident where eight Asian-American women who worked at a massage parlor in Atlanta were shot by a white man who intended to punish them for his own sex addiction. The majority of the women were Korean American.

What I recall most about the circumstances of this moment are organizations like Red Canary, who mourned the women’s passing by creating online spaces where they could be memorialized, and the folks who helped raise money online for their families. I also recall how leaders in Asian-American and Korean-American communities erased the fact that this tragedy, this femicide, was a product of misogyny, and institutional failures in legal frameworks for women in immigration limbo, particularly those in the industry of sex work. I had hoped that it would be possible to fight racism while also fighting for women in these poor working conditions, but at the time it seemed that the dire circumstances that led to the tragedy were erased for the “greater good.” Shin’s blank, unevenly embossed prints seem to replicate these histories, screaming out “Stop Asian Hate” over and over — seemingly without an answer to everyone, and to no one in particular.

Rounding the corner of the gallery space is Yuna Kim’s video animation piece, which is a surprise as the viewer comes around the modular wall where Shin’s embossings hang. It is a single-channel animation about the poetics of uncertainty and transition, captured through the moments of in-betweenness of the gaps of drawings made with graphite and black ink, with a playful mishmash of sound effects in the background. Short vignettes of playful, non-sequential actions are animated together. In one, a long row of flying geese migrate to the sound of rustling paper. In another, a basketball encircles the rim of a hoop, and each revolution saves it from either falling in or out, barely maintaining its precarious balance at the edge of becoming a 1 or remaining at 0.

What does it mean to be ethnically Korean in the context of rural Texas, where one is surrounded by ranching and oil? Unlike major metropolitan areas like Dallas and Houston, there are typically not many Asian Americans who have immigrated to areas like Kingsville — where I live — or the Permian Basin, the largest oil producing region in the United States. Like the basketball on the rim of the hoop, there is a permanent state of indeterminacy in their diasporic experience. I recall a student once asking me about my culture and customs for a project, and expressing an interest in my own otherness. Then, on the other hand, when I have met and chatted with youth visiting from South Korea, their first association with Texas has been the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, on more than one occasion.

In some ways, being Korean in Texas means being situated somewhere between the extremes of hyper-visibility and total invisibility. Common Occurrences: Four Korean Artists takes a stab at complicating these extremes, and through reproducible media tap dances between identities and places that are indeterminate.

Common Occurrences: Four Korean Artists in the U.S. is on view at the Nancy Fyfe Cardoza Gallery at UT Permian Basin through October 31, 2022.