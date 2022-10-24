Five-Minute Tours: Essentials Creative at Presa House, San Antonio

by Glasstire October 24, 2022
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Essentials Creative: Afterworld at Presa House, San Antonio. Dates: October 1, 2022 — October 29, 2022.

Via Presa House:

Afterworld is a new site-specific installation that aims to create a comfortable space for marginalized communities to gather, learn about diverse cultures, and experience new contemporary artwork. Afterworld explores multiculturalism by combining new digital works printed on fabric, altar displays, video, and light experimentation. The installation focuses on traditional Autumn celebrations like Mexico’s Dia de Los Muertos/Day of the Dead and Obon, the Japanese holiday honoring ancestors. The Gallery rooms will each transform to represent an afterlife theme inspired by different cultures.”

