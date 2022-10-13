Top Five: October 13, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Sandy Skoglund: Outtakes

RULE Gallery (Marfa)

September 2 – October 15, 2022

From the gallery:

“RULE Gallery is pleased to present Outtakes, an exhibition of photographs and sculptures by Sandy Skoglund at our Marfa location. Sandy Skoglund is an American photographer and installation artist best known for her fantastical and brightly colored tableaux from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000’s. Meticulously crafted as elaborate sets, Skoglund’s surrealistic scenes—comprised of various props, sculptural elements, and human models—are subsequently photographed, one composition among many chosen to represent the work.

In a nod to the deep cuts and the varieties of artistic experience, Outtakes presents a selection of unseen works of some of Skoglund’s most iconic and innovative installations. In the wake of a global pandemic and with time stretching out in a vast open sea of uncertainty, Skoglund began cleaning her studio and going through all the boxes of negatives from her decades of installation photo shoots. In the artist’s words, ‘A sense of curiosity took over. The blanket of extra time allowed me to linger, sifting through all those transparencies. I felt the events of each photoshoot come flooding back, along with the choices made.'”

2. Prince Varughese Thomas: America the Beautiful

Hooks-Epstein Galleries (Houston)

September 10 – October 15, 2022

From the gallery:

“America the Beautiful, the latest body of work by Prince Varughese Thomas, is a lens-based series exploring the layered complexity of racial and social divisions that pervade contemporary society. Through video and image, the works scrutinize the political and cultural divide currently found within the United States. The exhibition plays on multiple layers of meaning by embracing a citizen’s collective patriotism, while reflecting on the hypocrisy of the collective conscious, thereby compelling viewers to engage and resolve these difficult subjects on their own.”

3. Kim Cadmus Owens: Drawings

Holly Johnson Gallery (Dallas)

August 27 – November 12, 2022

From the gallery:

“Holly Johnson Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Kim Cadmus Owens: Drawings, a solo exhibition of works on paper spanning twenty years. The exhibition is the artist’s fourth solo show with the gallery.

Kim Cadmus Owens grew up in Texas, studied fine art on both coasts and Japan, and returned to Dallas in 2006. Upon her arrival, she faced a city evolved. Recollecting Dallas architecture and other environs, her works convey a moment of retrospect and depict vernacular spots hovering between past and present.

Owens recently stated, ‘Drawing is a materialization of my thoughts, memories, dreams and even nightmares that allows me to process and consider their significance. Subjects that repeatedly enter my mind or that appear while I move through landscapes are the catalysts for all of my work. One drawing may lead to several more or reveal a new material path such as a painting, digital code, or sculpture.'”

4. Prentiss Douthit: How to Draw the Sky

Cloud Tree Studios and Gallery (Austin)

October 15 – 23, 2022

From Cloud Tree Studios and Gallery:

“In this show, Prentiss Douthit presents a collection of paintings, drawings, and collages inspired by his latest book, How to Draw the Sky, The Makings of a Memoir. His work documents a child’s journey of understanding the power of creativity and how it defines his place in the world.”

5. What Lasts: Hilary Rochow and Alyssa Richards

Fl!ght Gallery

October 6 – 29, 2022

An exhibition statement, from the gallery:

“Within the contexts of our own media, we use observation and scientific methodologies to dissect what feels familiar, missed and nostalgic. We are both pursuing the spectrums of memory, something which can be simultaneously comforting and unnerving. Our respective methods of making allow us each in our own way to quantify and contextualize how our brains form perception and memory, how we understand the world as individuals and as members of a social system. The resulting artifacts become a tangible and often tender representation of what can be elusive.”