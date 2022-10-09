Art Dirt: What Do We Think About Art Prizes?

by Glasstire October 9, 2022
Rodney McMillian, “The White House Painting,” 2018, vinyl and thread. 13 feet x 42 feet 4 inches. Commissioned by The Contemporary Austin, with funds provided by the Suzanne Deal Booth Art Prize. Installation view, Rodney McMillian: Against a Civic Death, The Contemporary Austin – Jones Center. Photograph by Colin Doyle. Read our review of the show here.

William Sarradet and Brandon Zech on the recent cancellation of the Guggenheim’s Hugo Boss Prize, and how Texas’ art prize status has been rising in recent years.

“Texas is awash in these big money art prizes.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Lubaina Himid Wins $200,000 2024 Suzanne Deal Booth/FLAG Art Foundation Prize
Glasstire: Senga Nengudi Named 2023 Nasher Prize Recipient; Wins $100,000 Award
Artnet News: Art Industry News: For Years, the Guggenheim Gave a Lucky (Talented) Artist $100,000 Each Year. Not Anymore + Other Stories
Glasstire: Two Texas Writers Awarded $50,000 Rabkin Prize; Peter Schjeldahl Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
The Art Newspaper: After 26 years, Guggenheim discontinues prestigious $100,000 Hugo Boss Prize
ARTnews: Guggenheim Museum Nixes Closely Watched $100,000 Hugo Boss Prize
The Grand Rapids ArtPrize
WoodTV: How ArtPrize turned Grand Rapids into an art-filled city
Glasstire: The Artsmarter Prize
Dallas Observer: ArtPrize Dallas Is a Big Thing That Won’t Happen Here Next Year
Tate: What is the turner Prize?
The Contemporary Austin: Suzanne Deal Booth / Flag Art Foundation Prize
Glasstire: The Contemporary Austin to Present $800K Art Prize
Nasher Sculpture Center: Nasher Prize
Widewalls: 12 Important Art Prizes Given by Foundations and Biennials
Glasstire: RIP Hunting Art Prize
Glasstire: Glasstire Opens Call for its 2023 North Texas Art Writing Prize

