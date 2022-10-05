Five-Minute Tours: Julie Speed’s Open Studio in Marfa

by Glasstire October 5, 2022
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Julie Speed: CAIN & ABEL: DEAD & GONE Open Studio in Marfa. Dates: October 7-9, 2022 | 9am – 4pm Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 520 W. Catherine St. Marfa, Texas 79843. 

