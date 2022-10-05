Five-Minute Tours: Jo Zider at the Jung Center, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jo Zider: Earth at the Edge at the Jung Center, Houston. Dates: August 13 – September 17, 2022.

“A one person show of 16 wall hanging mixed media relief oil paintings plus site specific installation.”