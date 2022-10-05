Five-Minute Tours: Hallie Rae Ward at Art for the People Gallery, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Hallie Rae Ward: Classical POP! at Art for the People Gallery, Austin. Dates: September 3 – October 22, 2022.

Via the artist:

“Come and experience, Classical POP!, where you will experience a cascade of color, texture, poetry, energy, celebration, connection, and reflection as Hallie Rae Ward reinvents the definition of icons and popular culture through her version of Pop Art.”