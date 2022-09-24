Here’s Your 2022 Chinati Weekend Schedule

From Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9, the small west Texas town of Marfa will open its doors to hundreds of art enthusiasts, including artists, collectors, and patrons, for the 35th Annual Chinati Weekend, which is spearheaded and hosted by the Chinati Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, “the tradition offers one of the rare times visitors may wander the entire collection at their own pace, as part of a weekend-long, free, public program that honors a tradition of hospitality inaugurated by Chinati’s founder, the artist Donald Judd.”

While the focus of the 2022 Chinati Weekend will be the organization’s recently restored John Chamberlain Building, the multi-day event will feature a range of programs, including talks, Chinati resident open studios, and the annual Friday night Made in Marfa event, which is a citywide, walkable open studio tour. While past Chinati Weekend celebrations have included open viewing of the foundation’s grounds, on the old Fort D. A. Russell military installation, on Sundays, this year viewing is only on Saturday the 8th.

As usual, the Judd Foundation is also participating in the weekend: this year, visitors will be able to see one of the artist’s studio spaces, which is located in a former grocery store, just across the street from Chinati’s Chamberlain Building.

Friday, October 7

Made In Marfa

Hosted around town Friday evening and throughout the weekend.

5 – 8 pm: OPEN STUDIO: Jesus Benavente, Chinati Artist in Residence (Locker Plant, 130 East Oak Street)

Saturday, October 8

10 am – 1 pm: Judd Foundation Open House Viewing for Chinati Weekend (Art Studio, 124 West Oak Street)

10 am – 2 pm: Open house viewing of the Chinati Foundation collection, (1 Cavalry Row)

10 am – 5 pm: Open viewing of Chinati’s John Chamberlain Building (106 North Highland Avenue)

10:15 am: Welcome remarks and champagne toast (Chinati Foundation, special exhibitions gallery courtyard)

Works on view the Special Exhibitions Gallery will include:

– Sarah Crowner, Platform (Blue Green Terracotta for JC), 2022

– John Chamberlain Sculptures and Photographs from the Collection

– Dan Flavin’s untitled (in memory of my father, D. Nicholas Flavin), 1974

3:00 pm: Artist Sarah Crowner in conversation with curator Ingrid Schaffner (Crowley Theater, 98 South Austin Street)

6:30 – 9 pm: Open House Supper: Ranch fare with Mariachi Santa Cruz (Arena at Chinati, 701 Katherine Street)

Sunday, October 9

8 – 11 am: Sunrise viewing of Donald Judd’s 15 untitled works in concrete and 100 untitled works in mill aluminum (Chinati Foundation, 1 Cavalry Row – main gate or South Hill Street entrance)

& Sunrise viewing of Robert Irwin’s untitled (dawn to dusk) (805 W Bonnie Street)

9 – 11 am: Open viewing of Chinati’s John Chamberlain Building (106 North Highland Avenue)

Chinati Weekend is free to all, and all are welcome. Please note that masks are encouraged indoors. For more information, visit the Chinati Foundation’s website.