Luminaria Announces 35 Featured Texas Artists for 2022 Festival

Luminaria, the San Antonio-based nonprofit organization that produces the annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, has announced its featured artists for this year’s program.
The fall festival is South Texas’ largest free outdoor art festival and will host over 200 artists spanning an array of disciplines, including music, fine arts, film, dance, poetry, and large-scale installation. Featured artists include:
Dance
Chayito y Los Flamencos de San Antonio
Future Is Now
Linear/Function
Teoría de Gravedad
Digital Art (Projections)
Abel Zuñiga
Fraleigh & Miller
Jesus Toro Martinez
Seme Jatib and Erik Bosse
Yuliya Lanina
Fashion
Andrew Jacobi Jeter
Film
Alex Ramirez
Fine Art
Cassie Gnehm
Chelseascrennname
Her.Mosa Collective
L.A. VATOCOSMICO c/s
Nain Leon
Installation Art
Angel Cabrales
Charles Harrison Pompa
Of the Serpent Collective
Wanderlust Ironworks Studio
WZRD Gundlach
Music
Andria Rose
BRAINWAVVE
Chris Cuevas
Haile Uriarte y su Tumbao Orquesta
Heartless-The-Monster
J-Darius
Kree23
Masizzo
Nicky Diamonds
Piñata Protest
T’sean
Poetry/Performance Art
Eddie Vega
Rockefeller and I
URBAN-15 GROUP
In a press release announcing this year’s lineup, City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones said, “Luminaria is one of San Antonio’s rich cultural assets, a true signature event for the City. It spotlights our strong presence on an international arts stage. Locals and visitors will have the opportunity to explore downtown and appreciate illuminating installations and live performances, created just for the festival.”
Last month Luminaria announced the festival’s footprint, which will include 4 stages, 1 art gallery, large-scale digital projections and more spanning two city blocks in downtown San Antonio, between the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Travis Park.
The festival will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 6 pm to midnight. For more information visit Luminaria’s website.