Luminaria Announces 35 Featured Texas Artists for 2022 Festival

Luminaria, the San Antonio-based nonprofit organization that produces the annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, has announced its featured artists for this year’s program.

The fall festival is South Texas’ largest free outdoor art festival and will host over 200 artists spanning an array of disciplines, including music, fine arts, film, dance, poetry, and large-scale installation. Featured artists include:

Dance

Chayito y Los Flamencos de San Antonio

Future Is Now

Linear/Function

Teoría de Gravedad

Digital Art (Projections)

Abel Zuñiga

Fraleigh & Miller

Jesus Toro Martinez

Seme Jatib and Erik Bosse

Yuliya Lanina

Fashion

Andrew Jacobi Jeter

Film

Alex Ramirez

Fine Art

Cassie Gnehm

Chelseascrennname

Her.Mosa Collective

L.A. VATOCOSMICO c/s

Nain Leon

Installation Art

Angel Cabrales

Charles Harrison Pompa

Of the Serpent Collective

Wanderlust Ironworks Studio

WZRD Gundlach

Music

Andria Rose

BRAINWAVVE

Chris Cuevas

Haile Uriarte y su Tumbao Orquesta

Heartless-The-Monster

J-Darius

Kree23

Masizzo

Nicky Diamonds

Piñata Protest

T’sean

Poetry/Performance Art

Eddie Vega

Rockefeller and I

URBAN-15 GROUP

In a press release announcing this year’s lineup, City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones said, “Luminaria is one of San Antonio’s rich cultural assets, a true signature event for the City. It spotlights our strong presence on an international arts stage. Locals and visitors will have the opportunity to explore downtown and appreciate illuminating installations and live performances, created just for the festival.”

Last month Luminaria announced the festival’s footprint, which will include 4 stages, 1 art gallery, large-scale digital projections and more spanning two city blocks in downtown San Antonio, between the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Travis Park.

The festival will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 6 pm to midnight. For more information visit Luminaria’s website.