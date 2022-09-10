Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts Announces Open Call for 2023 Exhibitions

The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art (BMFA) is currently accepting proposals for solo exhibitions, group exhibitions, and curated proposals for group exhibitions for 2023.

All visual arts mediums are eligible, including painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, mixed media, photography, digital prints, video, clay, jewelry, textiles, sculptures, and installations. While the open call is not limited to local or regional applicants, any packing, shipping, or insurance costs for the show are the responsibility of the applicant.

Proposals must include a letter of intent, artist statement, resume/cv, images, an image list, identification of preferred exhibition space, and an application fee for non-BMFA members. If selected for further consideration, the applicant will be contacted to present their proposal to the museum’s exhibitions committee. Following all presentations, the committee will present its recommendations to the BMFA’s Board of Directors for approval.

While the museum accepts proposals on a rolling basis, applications for 2023 exhibitions are due by September 30, 2022. To learn more about the selection process and to apply, visit the museum’s website.