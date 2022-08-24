Five-Minute Tours: Hot Girl Summer at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire August 24, 2022
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Hot Girl Summer at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: July 15 – August 27, 2022.

Featured artists: Adela Andea, HJ Bott, József Bullás, Shannon Cannings, William Cannings, Gao Hang, Dan Lam, Josh Litos, Jacqueline Overby, Charlotte Smith, Maxim Wakultschik, Lillian Warren

