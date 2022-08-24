Five-Minute Tours: Hot Girl Summer at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Hot Girl Summer at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: July 15 – August 27, 2022.

Featured artists: Adela Andea, HJ Bott, József Bullás, Shannon Cannings, William Cannings, Gao Hang, Dan Lam, Josh Litos, Jacqueline Overby, Charlotte Smith, Maxim Wakultschik, Lillian Warren