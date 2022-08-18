City of Houston to Unveil New Public Art Mural by David Maldonado

by Jessica Fuentes August 18, 2022
On Friday, August 19, the City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA), in collaboration with UP Art Studio, will unveil a large-scale mural completed by David Maldonado.

Earlier this year MOCA announced the selection of Mr. Maldonado to complete the mural at the newly renovated Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center. The design was developed with input from the local community and highlights the resources available at the center through visual references to health care, gardening, and education. 

A photograph of artist David Maldonado standing at a table with Council Member Karla Cisneros and Denver Harbor community members. At the table they discuss a mural rendering by the artist.

Artist David Maldonado with Council Member Karla Cisneros and Denver Harbor community members. Photo courtesy the City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

In a press release announcing the upcoming public debut of the work, Mr. Maldonado said, “I designed a mural that is approachable and that reflects the many opportunities the Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center provides as well as the neighborhood. I have family members who sometimes miss opportunities to access resources because of intimidation or not knowing the language. This prompted the narrative for my mural to be one of tapestry and culture, where the center’s history of inclusion and service is front and center.”

A rendering by artist David Maldonado of a planned mural featuring references to health care, gardening, and education.

David Maldonado’s rendering of his proposed mural.

Mayor Sylvester Turner commented, “Houston is a vibrant, diverse, and culturally rich city and every neighborhood, park, area and street should reflect that. This is a wonderful example of how creative endeavors can connect local artists to the communities they’re from. We’re proud to see the character of the Denver Harbor neighborhood, its history, and its people, visualized on these walls and as a welcoming gesture to this city facility.”

An overhead photograph of artist David Maldonado on a lift working on a large-scale outdoor mural.

Artist David Maldonado at work at the Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center.

The unveiling will take place on August 19, 2022, at 10:30 am at 6402 Market St., and will include appearances by Mayor Turner, Council member Cisneros and Mr. Maldonado.

