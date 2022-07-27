Austin Creative Reuse Announces Open Call for 2nd Annual Reuse Fashion Show

Austin Creative Reuse (ACR), a nonprofit organization that works to foster conservation and reuse through creativity, education, and community, recently announced an open call for its 2nd Annual Reuse Fashion Show.

Last year, the inaugural show featured more than twenty-five local designers showcasing over sixty looks. This year’s show, Reuse on the Runway: A Night of Fashion, Cosplay, & Drag, will take place outdoors at ACR’s Creative Reuse Center on Friday, November 4, 2022.

In a press release announcing the open call, ACR Executive Director, Jennifer Evans, said: “Our goal is to challenge creatives to look at materials in new ways and to inspire the audience to rethink how they view fashion… that fashion can be both spectacular and sustainable.”

Please note that:

– There is no cost to participate

– All looks featured in the show must incorporate some element of reuse.

– Creatives of all ages are encouraged to apply

– Selected designers will have the opportunity to attend a series of workshops prior to the event

– All selected designers and models are required to attend a rehearsal on Thursday, November 3, 2022

Applications to participate as a designer are due on July 31, 2022. There are additional opportunities for creatives to assist with the event by volunteering their expertise. ACR is looking for models, lighting and set designers, photographers and videographers, and hair and makeup artists. To learn more and apply or volunteer, visit ACR’s website.