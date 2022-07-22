Contemporary Arts Dealers of Dallas Announces 2022 Scholarship Recipient

Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas (CADD) recently announced Genesis Lopez as the winner of its 2022 CADD Scholarship.

The CADD scholarship is offered annually to a graduating senior from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts pursuing a Fine Arts degree at an accredited university or art institute. The $1,500 scholarship, which is funded by proceeds from the CADD Bus Tours and other events, can be used for tuition, books, equipment, travel, or supplies.

In her art, Ms. Lopez, who was raised and is inspired by her single mother, reflects struggles associated with being a person from a low-income household, a person of color, and a woman. During her time at Booker T., Ms. Lopez won many awards and recognitions, including 2nd place for printmaking in the 2022 Young American Talent competition for North Texas high school students and Honorable Mention in the Blueprint Gallery’s 2021 Student Exhibition for Dallas/Fort Worth high school students. Additionally, her work has been included in the following exhibitions Spark! Neiman Marcus Student Creativity Showcase (Finalist), Dallas-based EarthX’s 911 Youth Film Challenge (Finalist/Round 2), the National Art Education Association’s National Art Honor Societies Exhibit (2021), and Blueprint Gallery’s Student Exhibition (2022). She is also a member of her church choir, the National Art Honor Society, and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Ms. Lopez plans to enter the field of Media and Entertainment business while focusing on illustration and printmaking. She will attend the University of Texas at Arlington in the fall.