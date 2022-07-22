Contemporary Arts Dealers of Dallas Announces 2022 Scholarship Recipient

by Jessica Fuentes July 22, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas (CADD) recently announced Genesis Lopez as the winner of its 2022 CADD Scholarship.

A black and white headshot of Genesis Lopez.

Genesis Lopez

The CADD scholarship is offered annually to a graduating senior from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts pursuing a Fine Arts degree at an accredited university or art institute. The $1,500 scholarship, which is funded by proceeds from the CADD Bus Tours and other events, can be used for tuition, books, equipment, travel, or supplies. 

A black and white print made be Genesis Lopez depicting a group of people in a row boat at night. As they paddle across an endless body of water, hands emerge from the water appear to reach for help.

Genesis Lopez, “Rio de lagrimas.”

In her art, Ms. Lopez, who was raised and is inspired by her single mother, reflects struggles associated with being a person from a low-income household, a person of color, and a woman. During her time at Booker T., Ms. Lopez won many awards and recognitions, including 2nd place for printmaking in the 2022 Young American Talent competition for North Texas high school students and Honorable Mention in the Blueprint Gallery’s 2021 Student Exhibition for Dallas/Fort Worth high school students. Additionally, her work has been included in the following exhibitions Spark! Neiman Marcus Student Creativity Showcase (Finalist), Dallas-based EarthX’s 911 Youth Film Challenge (Finalist/Round 2), the National Art Education Association’s National Art Honor Societies Exhibit (2021), and Blueprint Gallery’s Student Exhibition (2022). She is also a member of her church choir, the National Art Honor Society, and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

A black and white print made by Genesis Lopez. The image depicts a man standing at a podium with the words "Otra Vez" and behind him is a crowd of people.

Genesis Lopez, “The Mexican Revolution.”

Ms. Lopez plans to enter the field of Media and Entertainment business while focusing on illustration and printmaking. She will attend the University of Texas at Arlington in the fall. 

0 comment

You may also like

CADD announces this year’s scholarship winner

June 30, 2015

Dallas Arts District (Finally!) Has a New Director

April 5, 2016

Cohn Drennan Gallery Closed Indefinitely For Repairs; May...

January 22, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: