Talley Dunn Gallery Announces Call for Third Year of its Equity in the Arts Fellowship

Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas has announced a call for North Texas BIPOC artists to apply for its Equity in the Arts Fellowship program.

In 2020, the gallery launched the year-long program to support emerging Dallas/Fort Worth artists who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color. The gallery has committed to investing $20,000 over five years to fund the fellowship, with the intention of continuing the program indefinitely.

Past program participants include Jer’Lisa Devezin, Nitashia Johnson, and Kevin Owens (2020); and Martha Elena, Charles Antoine Gray, Juan Negroni, Alex Ordóñez, and Jae-Eun Suh (2021).

About his experience as a fellow, Mr. Gray told Glasstire, “It’s been helpful in learning more about preparing work for shipping, navigating contracts, managing working with galleries, and protecting and preserving work. There is also an awesome opportunity for community with other artists that allows you to see others’ practices.”

Ms. Suh echoed these sentiments, noting, “I have always been interested in how the art community (outside of school) works, particularly in terms of the business aspects (packaging, inviting gallery-artists, loaning, etc.). Receiving this fellowship gave me a valuable opportunity to work closely with a team who believes in you and sees potential in your work. This fellowship has also enabled me to interact with artists who are working with different mediums and at various stages of their art career.”

Along with a $1,000 stipend, each fellow will receive professional development opportunities, quarterly check-ins with the gallery team, marketing and promotional support, studio visits, access to gallery resources, and inclusion in a group exhibition at the gallery.

Work by the current fellowship cohort is on view now at Talley Dunn Gallery. The show will run through August 20, 2022.

According to Talley Dunn Gallery’s website, to be eligible for the program, artists must:

– Live in Greater North Texas (Dallas, Fort-Worth, surrounding suburbs)

– Be 21 or older

– Demonstrate long-term commitment to their artmaking practice

– Be available for and dedicated to participating in the fellowship’s resource and mentorship sessions

The application deadline is August 12, 2022. To learn more and apply, visit the Talley Dunn Gallery website.