This and That: Clarissa Bonet and an Unknown Artist

by Jessica Fuentes July 12, 2022
“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Black and green right triangles

A photograph of a large cotton quilt with a pattern of black and green right triangles.

Unidentified artist, “Untitled (Triangles),” 1930s, cotton sateen, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Gift of Corrine Riley and museum purchase through the Barbara Coffey Quilt Endowment and the Luisita L. and Franz H. Denghausen Endowment, 2016.5.54

 

A photograph of a woman peering out of a window. The image is filled with a grid of windows and the shadows create the appearance of green and black right triangles.

Clarissa Bonet, “Glimpse,” 2019, inkjet print. Collection of the artist, courtesy of Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago.

Clarissa Bonet’s “Glimpse,” is on view in the Outwin 2022: American Portraiture Today exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. through February 26, 2023.

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

