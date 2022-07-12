This and That: Clarissa Bonet and an Unknown Artist

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Black and green right triangles

Clarissa Bonet’s “Glimpse,” is on view in the Outwin 2022: American Portraiture Today exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. through February 26, 2023.

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan