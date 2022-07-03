Art Dirt: Discussing Recent Exhibitions about America

For the Fourth of July, Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss recent Texas exhibitions in which artists made work about what it means to be an American.

“The act of taking apart the American flag and reconstructing it is an act of an artist using their First Amendment right…and shows how fortunate we are to be in a country where we can make those kinds of statements.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:

—Glasstire: Ten Texas Artworks About America

—Glasstire: Video: Ten Texas Artworks About America

—Glasstire: Memorial Day: An Ode to Jasper Johns’ Flag

—Glasstire: This and That: Flags

—Glasstire: Stars and Stripes: Flags From “Soul of a Nation”

—Glasstire: For Flag Day: Adrian Aguilera and Betelhem Makonnen’s “Untitled (a flag for John Lewis)… .”

—Glasstire: Four Texas Artists Among National Portrait Gallery’s 2022 Outwin Competition Finalists