Art Dirt: Discussing Recent Exhibitions about America

by Glasstire July 3, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail
An installation by Bernardo Vallarino of three flags including a US flag which have been painted with a thin coat of white.

Bernardo Vallarino, “Distilled Diametric Discourse Tryptic”, 2017, cloth, ink, flag poles and base, 96 x 120 x 20 inches.

For the Fourth of July, Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss recent Texas exhibitions in which artists made work about what it means to be an American.

“The act of taking apart the American flag and reconstructing it is an act of an artist using their First Amendment right…and shows how fortunate we are to be in a country where we can make those kinds of statements.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:
Glasstire: Ten Texas Artworks About America
Glasstire: Video: Ten Texas Artworks About America
Glasstire: Memorial Day: An Ode to Jasper Johns’ Flag
Glasstire: This and That: Flags
Glasstire: Stars and Stripes: Flags From “Soul of a Nation”
Glasstire: For Flag Day: Adrian Aguilera and Betelhem Makonnen’s “Untitled (a flag for John Lewis)… .”
Glasstire: Four Texas Artists Among National Portrait Gallery’s 2022 Outwin Competition Finalists

0 comment

You may also like

Ten Texas Artworks About America

July 4, 2018

Top Five: Ten Texas Artworks About America

July 5, 2018

My America

July 4, 2016

Army Veteran Rescues a Bald Eagle—with His Gun

July 4, 2016

The Boston Tea Party or the Mad Hatter...

July 3, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: