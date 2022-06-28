Longview Museum of Fine Arts Joins Over 40 Texas Museums in Providing Free Admission for Low-Income Families

by Jessica Fuentes June 28, 2022
The Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) has joined the Museums for All program, which provides free admission to museums across the United States to low-income families.

A designed graphic with text that reads, "Museums for all: an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services."

Launched in 2014, Museums for All is a national initiative of the Institute of Museum and LIbrary Services and is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums. Participating museums provided free or discounted admission (not to exceed $3.00 per visitor) to individuals and families who present their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

In a press release announcing LMFA’s participation in the program, Tiffany Nolan Jehorek, Executive Director and Curator of Exhibitions at the museum stated, “The partnership with Museums for All is part of the LMFA’s broad commitment to provide everyone in our community with a safe space to relax, recharge, and connect.”

There are over forty museums and informal learning spaces across the state of Texas that participate in the Museums for All program. See a list of them below. 

Amarillo
Don Harrington Discovery Center

Austin
Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
LBJ Presidential Library
Thinkery
Zilker Botanical Garden

Bryan
The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

Canyon
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

Corpus Christi
Art Museum of South Texas

Dallas
Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
Nasher Sculpture Center

De Leon
De Leon Area Historical Museum

Del Rio
Whitehead Memorial Museum

El Paso
El Paso Museum of Art

Fort Worth
Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
Kimbell Art Museum
Log Cabin Village

Fredericksburg
National Museum of the Pacific War
Pioneer Museum

Galveston
Galveston Children’s Museum
The Bryan Museum

Houston
The Health Museum
Houston Maritime Education Center and Museum
1940 Air Terminal Museum
The Printing Museum

Irving
Irving Archives & Museum

Longview
Longview Museum of Fine Arts
Longview World of Wonders

Lubbock
FiberMax Center for Discovery
Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater

McAllen
International Museum of Art & Science

McKinney
Heard-Craig Center for the Arts

San Antonio
Blue Star Contemporary
Briscoe Western Art Museum
The DoSeum
McNay Art Museum
San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Museum of Art
The Witte Museum

Schulenburg
Schulenburg Historical Museum
Stanzel Model Aircraft Museum

Texarkana
Ace of Clubs House
Discovery Place Children’s Museum
Museum of Regional History

Tyler
Discovery Science Place

Waco
Mayborn Museum Complex

The Woodlands
Woodlands Children’s Museum

