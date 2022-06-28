Longview Museum of Fine Arts Joins Over 40 Texas Museums in Providing Free Admission for Low-Income Families

The Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) has joined the Museums for All program, which provides free admission to museums across the United States to low-income families.

Launched in 2014, Museums for All is a national initiative of the Institute of Museum and LIbrary Services and is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums. Participating museums provided free or discounted admission (not to exceed $3.00 per visitor) to individuals and families who present their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

In a press release announcing LMFA’s participation in the program, Tiffany Nolan Jehorek, Executive Director and Curator of Exhibitions at the museum stated, “The partnership with Museums for All is part of the LMFA’s broad commitment to provide everyone in our community with a safe space to relax, recharge, and connect.”

There are over forty museums and informal learning spaces across the state of Texas that participate in the Museums for All program. See a list of them below.

