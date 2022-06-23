DiverseWorks Opens Project Freeway Call for Houston-area Artists

DiverseWorks, a multidisciplinary arts space in Houston, has announced the upcoming deadline for their annual Project Freeway Fellowship Program.

Initially launched in 2019, the program supports Houston-area artists and creatives in the production of socially-engaged or community-based artistic works in their neighborhoods. The program grew out of the institution’s desire to aid innovative projects that speak to Houstonians who are particularly outside of the city center, which is already often activated by art organizations and artists.

Artists living in the Greater Houston Area are invited to apply, and a preference will be given to those living outside of the city center. Past winners, Willow Curry and Matt Manalo (2019) and Brian Ellison and Jeffrey Bussey (2020), produced projects at the following locations, respectively: Alief, Fifth Ward, Third Ward, and Texas State Highway 288. DiverseWorks encourages applicants to apply for other outlying neighborhoods, such as Acres Homes, Sunnyside, Gulfton, and Sharpstown.

Selected applicants will receive a $3,500 honorarium, marketing and production support, and a budget for materials and equipment. Fellows must be available to attend weekly program meetings and other activities from August 15 – October 15, 2022. Projects should be completed and presented before June 30, 2023.

The application deadline is Monday, July 11, 2022 and selected artists will be notified by Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Learn more and apply at DiverseWorks’ Submittable page.