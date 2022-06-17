For Your Bookshelf: A Roundup of Recently Published Texas Exhibition Catalogs

Over the last few months, several institutions across the state have published catalogs and books related to their recent exhibitions. All offer insightful essays and vivid imagery. Here is a list of publications to consider adding to your art library.

Art Museum of Southeast Texas

Francesca Fuchs: Serious and Slightly Funny Things

67 pages; hardcover

In conjunction with Francesca Fuchs: Serious and Slightly Funny Things (December 18, 2021 – March 13, 2022)

Featuring an essay by Dean Daderko, the catalog includes installation images of the exhibition along with reproductions of the individual artworks, which are accompanied by descriptions by the artist.

Art Museum of Southeast Texas

Billy Hassell: Topography

55 pages; softcover

In conjunction with Billy Hassell: Topography (March 26 – June 19, 2022)

Filled with Hassell’s bold images, the catalog features an introduction by AMSET Executive Director Lynn Castle, an essay by Susie Kalil, and a biography by Suzanne Deats.

Dallas Museum of Art

Octavio Medellín: Spirit and Form

104 pages; paperback

In conjunction with Octavio Medellín: Spirit and Form (February 6, 2022 – January 15, 2023)

As the first monograph dedicated to Octavio Medellín’s work, the publication highlights pieces included in the exhibition as well as other important artworks from throughout his career. An essay by Dr. Mark A. Castro offers a detailed look at the artist’s life and work.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Women Painting Women

180 pages; hardcover

In conjunction with Women Painting Women (May 15 – September 25, 2022)

Featuring several texts, including an essay by Andrea Karnes, the publication is packed with colorful reproductions. The catalog includes all of the work from the exhibition, along with accompanying artist biographies.

Nasher Sculpture Center

Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life

224 pages; hardcover

In conjunction with Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life (January 29 – April 24, 2022)

Accompanying the artist’s first U.S. museum retrospective, the book provides an overview of Harry Bertoia’s life and career, including a comprehensive look at his large-scale commissions.

The Warehouse

Nancy Holt: Sound as Sculpture

108 pages; hardcover

In conjunction with Sound as Sculpture (January 21 – May 28, 2022)

Published in partnership with the Holt/Smithson Foundation, the publication includes several reproductions of Nancy Holt’s scores along with essays by Lisa Le Feuvre, Executive Director of Holt/Smithson Foundation, and Thomas Feulmer, Assistant Curator at The Warehouse.