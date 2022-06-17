For Your Bookshelf: A Roundup of Recently Published Texas Exhibition Catalogs

Over the last few months, several institutions across the state have published catalogs and books related to their recent exhibitions. All offer insightful essays and vivid imagery. Here is a list of publications to consider adding to your art library.

Image of a book cover with the title text at the top left corner

Art Museum of Southeast Texas “Francesca Fuchs: Serious and Slightly Funny Things,” 67 pages; hardcover, In conjunction with “Francesca Fuchs: Serious and Slightly Funny Things,” (December 18, 2021 – March 13, 2022)

Art Museum of Southeast Texas
Francesca Fuchs: Serious and Slightly Funny Things
67 pages; hardcover
In conjunction with Francesca Fuchs: Serious and Slightly Funny Things (December 18, 2021 – March 13, 2022)

Featuring an essay by Dean Daderko, the catalog includes installation images of the exhibition along with reproductions of the individual artworks, which are accompanied by descriptions by the artist.

Art Museum of Southeast Texas, “Billy Hassell: Topography,” 55 pages; softcover, In conjunction with “Billy Hassell: Topography” (March 26 – June 19, 2022)

Art Museum of Southeast Texas
Billy Hassell: Topography
55 pages; softcover
In conjunction with Billy Hassell: Topography (March 26 – June 19, 2022)

Filled with Hassell’s bold images, the catalog features an introduction by AMSET Executive Director Lynn Castle, an essay by Susie Kalil, and a biography by Suzanne Deats.

Image of a book cover with a white sculpture of two figures against a red background

Dallas Museum of Art, “Octavio Medellín: Spirit and Form,” 104 pages; paperback, In conjunction with “Octavio Medellín: Spirit and Form,” (February 6, 2022 – January 15, 2023).

Dallas Museum of Art
Octavio Medellín: Spirit and Form
104 pages; paperback
In conjunction with Octavio Medellín: Spirit and Form (February 6, 2022 – January 15, 2023)

As the first monograph dedicated to Octavio Medellín’s work, the publication highlights pieces included in the exhibition as well as other important artworks from throughout his career. An essay by Dr. Mark A. Castro offers a detailed look at the artist’s life and work.

Book cover with a painting of a woman standing in front of a bike

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, “Women Painting Women,” 180 pages; hardcover, In conjunction with “Women Painting Women” (May 15 – September 25, 2022).

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Women Painting Women
180 pages; hardcover
In conjunction with Women Painting Women (May 15 – September 25, 2022)

Featuring several texts, including an essay by Andrea Karnes, the publication is packed with colorful reproductions. The catalog includes all of the work from the exhibition, along with accompanying artist biographies.

Book cover about sculpture

Nasher Sculpture Center,”Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life,” 224 pages; hardcover, In conjunction with “Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life” (January 29 – April 24, 2022). 

Nasher Sculpture Center
Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life
224 pages; hardcover
In conjunction with Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life (January 29 – April 24, 2022)

Accompanying the artist’s first U.S. museum retrospective, the book provides an overview of Harry Bertoia’s life and career, including a comprehensive look at his large-scale commissions.

Image of a bookcover with the title in text at the bottom

The Warehouse, “Nancy Holt: Sound as Sculpture,” 108 pages; hardcover, In conjunction with “Sound as Sculpture,” (January 21 – May 28, 2022)

The Warehouse
Nancy Holt: Sound as Sculpture
108 pages; hardcover
In conjunction with Sound as Sculpture (January 21 – May 28, 2022)

Published in partnership with the Holt/Smithson Foundation, the publication includes several reproductions of Nancy Holt’s scores along with essays by Lisa Le Feuvre, Executive Director of Holt/Smithson Foundation, and Thomas Feulmer, Assistant Curator at The Warehouse.

