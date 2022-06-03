McNay Art Museum Director and CEO Dr. Richard Aste Plans to Step Down

by Jessica Fuentes June 3, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

The McNay Art Museum announced today that Director and CEO Dr. Richard Aste will depart the museum in January 2023. Dr. Aste will move to Los Angeles later this fall, once his employment contract is complete, and will stay on in his position (working remotely) while the Board works to identify a successor.

A photograph of Dr. Richard Aste. He wears a dark suit and light blue button-up shirt with a pastel plaid tie. He looks off to the right and smiles gently.

Dr. Richard Aste. Photo credit: Josh Huskin

September will mark Dr. Aste’s sixth year as the McNay’s director. During his time at the institution, he helped increase the visibility of historically underrepresented communities both in the collection and through temporary exhibitions, and he worked to increase the diversity of the museum’s staff, including at the leadership level. Dr. Aste also implemented a sustainable business model that resulted in four years of surpluses, secured funding from major foundations, created a strategic plan that extends to 2024, and completed a $6 million landscape project.

In a press release announcing his departure, Dr. Aste stated, “I am so proud of everything we have accomplished here. By creating inclusive art experiences with and for our community, the McNay reflects San Antonio’s rich diversity across the entire campus. I will forever admire the Museum’s brilliant, dedicated Board and staff, and I look forward to sharing all our learnings with leaders across the country.”

Dr. Aste will join the executive coaching team at the University of California, Irvine and will launch his own coaching practice on the West Coast. He will also join his partner of ten years, Max Goodman in LA. 

Don Frost, McNay President of the Board of Trustees remarked, “The Board was saddened but supportive and accepting of Rich’s decision. The positive impact he has had on the Museum and the community is immeasurable. Rich has greatly advanced our mission and vision. And thanks to a strong Board, leadership team, and staff, the McNay is positioned for a successful next chapter.”

McNay Board Vice President, Amy Stieren, and McNay Trustee Darryl Byrd will co-chair the search for the next director. The Board is working with Isaacson, Miller, a national executive search firm with forty years of experience working with arts and cultural and educational organizations. 

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: Holiday Edition 2017

December 21, 2017

Top Five: June 28, 2018

June 28, 2018

Top Five: October 13, 2016

October 13, 2016

Tickets Available Soon for Kusama in San Antonio

May 6, 2018

Buy Art Books in Bulk, or Just Enjoy...

January 18, 2018

Top Five: April 25, 2019 with Chad Plunket...

April 25, 2019

McNay Art Museum Acquires Painting by Vincent Valdez

December 17, 2016

The Halff Collection at the McNay

April 26, 2010

Top Five: July 11, 2019

July 11, 2019

Top Five: September 14, 2017

September 14, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: