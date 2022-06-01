Galerie Max Hetzler Opens a New Location in Marfa

Last week, Galerie Max Hetzler, an international contemporary art gallery with locations in Berlin, Paris, and London, announced the opening of a new exhibition space in Marfa.

HETZLER MARFA opened May 26, 2022 with its inaugural exhibition featuring a solo exhibition by German artist Albert Oehlen. Mr. Oehlen, who is best known for his paintings and works on paper, is presenting new sculpture works for the first time since the 1980s. Additionally, six works on paper are on view that directly reference the sculptures.

Just a day after the opening of Albert Oehlen: Sculpture and Works on Paper, the gallery also announced its first permanent installation. Darren Almond’s Inflection Point stands at the entrance to the property, which is located east of downtown near the Marfa Municipal Golf Course. The piece references traditional ranch signs that appear at property entrances. When facing the property, the text, “SPACE BETWEEN THOUGHTS” stands upright from a thin metal archway, and the repeated text appears backwards below the archway.

The gallery plans to host annual exhibitions and an artist residency program, though additional details have not been announced.

Albert Oehlen: Sculpture and Works on Paper is on view through October 30, 2022. The gallery will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11am to 7pm and by appointment. It will be closed for the month of August and will reopen in September.