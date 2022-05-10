2022 Joan Mitchell Center Artist Residency to Include Two Texas Artists

The Joan Mitchell Foundation recently announced the twenty-four artists who will participate in the 2022 Artist-in-Residence program hosted at the Joan Mitchell Center in New Orleans.

This round of residents includes nineteen artists from across the United States who were granted residencies in 2020 that were ultimately deferred due to issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, five newly selected New Orleans-based artists have been added to the program.

From September 2020 to February 2022, the Center served fifty local artists through the residency program. The Spring/Summer session (May 16 – July 29, 2022), marks the first time that national artists will be on-site since the onset of the pandemic. A Fall/Winter session, from September 6, 2022 – February 3, 2023, will also be held.

San Antonio-based José Villalobos and Fort Worth-based Sedrick Huckaby are among the artists participating in this year’s residency. Mr. Huckaby will participate in the Spring/Summer session, and Mr. Villalobos will participate in the Fall/Winter session.

Toccarra Thomas, Director of the Joan Mitchell Center, stated, “We are delighted to once again welcome both artists from New Orleans and those visiting from across the country… Engaging with the local cultural community and the public has always been an essential part of the Artists-in-Residence program…”

Participating artists will have access to a private studio at the Center’s campus, support from studio assistants, a monthly stipend of $600, and prepared meals. Non-local artists will also receive lodging and financial support to transport necessary materials and artworks.

In a press release announcing the 2022 program, Mr. Villalobos shared, “At the moment, the Joan Mitchell residency is essential to my practice, especially during the process of recovery from the pandemic, which caused a reframing of how I created and lived. There was an abrupt change that created challenges, but through the resilience of my friends and family I learned to face these challenges with patience. This residency offers me an opportunity to connect with my work on a much more intimate level.”