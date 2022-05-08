Houston Museum of African American Culture Announces Artist Residency with Poet Laureate Deborah Mouton

The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) has announced that Deborah Mouton, the internationally renowned writer, educator, activist, and performer, is participating in the museum’s artist residency program this May and June.

Ms. Mouton, the first Black Poet Laureate of Houston (2017-2019), will work out of The Power Center, a mixed-use facility that is home to a variety of organizations and rents event space in the city’s Central Southwest neighborhood. Through the residency, Ms. Mouton will engage with students from The Imani School (a private Christian school also housed in The Power Center). During her residency, Ms. Mouton will edit her recent play, The World’s Intermission, which centers on one family’s experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The play addresses issues related to mental health and racial tensions.

In the press release announcing the residency, Ms. Mouton explained, “I wrote the play to inspire and as events continue to unfold I wanted to revisit it. This residency allows me to do that, and I am delighted to have Imani School students involved in the project.”

Pat Williams, Principal of The Imani School stated, “At The Imani School we are intentionally igniting a fire within our children that breeds self-confidence, faith, and academic achievement, and this residency helps us do that.”

The residency, which is sponsored by Houston Endowment, HEB, Craig McGowan and the Board of Directors of HMAAC, will culminate with performances of the updated play at The Power Center on June 24 and 25, 2022.