South Dallas Cultural Center is Accepting Applications for its Juanita J. Craft 2022 Artist Residency

The South Dallas Cultural Center (SDCC) is accepting applications for its Juanita J. Craft Artist Residency program through May 30, 2022.

SDCC’s website states that the residency provides an opportunity for artists of the African Diaspora to explore new artistic processes and to “develop socially engaging, interactive art experiences immersed within the neighborhoods of the South Dallas area.” Selected artists will engage with local residents, organizations, and institutions as part of their research and process to develop new works of art.

Past residency artists include Nitashia Johnson in 2020, and Inyang Essien, Glyneisha Johnson, Adriane McCray, and Laura Neal in 2021. Ms. Johnson’s project, The Beauty of South Dallas, includes documentary photography and interviews with residents.

This opportunity is open to emerging and mid-career artists (working in any creative discipline) and researchers. Applicants must reside in the Greater Dallas/Fort Worth Metropolitan area and be over the age of 18.

Residency periods range from two weeks to three months and include an orientation session, a planning period, neighborhood canvassing and research, a development period, submission of a finalized project proposal, a project production period, and presentation of the final work. Awards are dependent on the duration of the residency period. The budgets listed below include the total honorarium:

$1,000 – 2 week residency

$2,000 – 1 month residency

$4,000 – 2 month residency

$6,000 – 3 month residency

To learn more and apply, visit the SDCC website.