Houston’s First Saturday Arts Market Hosts Final Event Until August 2022

First Saturday Arts Market, located in the Historic Houston Heights neighborhood, will host its final spring 2022 event this Saturday, May 7.

Established in March 2004, this outdoor market is open every first Saturday of the month from September through May. While throughout the summer the market is typically open on select evenings, this summer the market will instead open for one indoor event called the Big Art Market, or BAM!, on August 13 from Noon – 8pm at the Silver Street Studios’ warehouse.

This coming Saturday’s event features Austin-based metalsmith Jefferson Woodruff alongside three dozen other artists working across disciplines, including painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, and more. Mr. Woodruff will be showcasing his most recent jewelry series, titled The Post-Apocalyptic Primitive.

Of the series, Mr. Woodruff stated, “I was originally inspired by the same industrial sectors of Houston that Arthur Deatly (also attending the May market) paints. The city has done a magnificent transformation. You don’t have any rusted out, obsolete industrial sites around town, as you did 30 years ago. These pieces are really the result of a high tech miracle invention in the metallurgy of jewelry—Argentium silver which in addition to being resistant to tarnish, fuses like 18kt gold.”

The market will be open from 11 am until 6 pm on Saturday, May 7 at 540 West 19th Street, Houston, TX 77008.