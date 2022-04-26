McNay Print Fair Returns with In-Person Event this Weekend

The McNay Art Museum’s annual Print Fair celebrates its 26th anniversary this coming weekend with a return to in-person programming.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair pivoted to a virtual platform. This year, the event will be hosted in the McNay’s Leeper Auditorium and will feature ten dealers from across the United States. Participating galleries include Armstrong Fine Art, Chicago, IL; William P. Carl Fine Prints, Durham, NC; Conrad R. Graeber Fine Art, Riderwood, MD; The Prints and the Pauper, Santa Monica, CA; Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio, TX; Mary Ryan Gallery, New York, NY; Kim Schmidt Fine Art, New York, NY; William R. Talbot Fine Art, Santa Fe, NM; Susan Teller Gallery, New York, NY; and Warnock Fine Arts, Palm Springs, CA.

The two-day event is the only one of its kind in Texas and the larger Southwest region. Admission is free for McNay members and included in the cost of admission for non-members on Saturday, and free to everyone on Sunday through the support of the Dickson-Allen Foundation.

In a press release, the McNay’s Curator of Modern Art, Curator of Prints and Drawings, Lyle W. Williams said, “This event is such a highlight for the McNay because it offers an opportunity for our entire community to meet respected art dealers, and share in the pure joy of looking at art. Event attendees help keep the printmaking community thriving, and contribute to a growing collector base in San Antonio and South Texas.”

The 26th Annual McNay Print Fair takes place Saturday, April 30 from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, May 1 from noon to 5 pm.