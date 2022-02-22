Big Medium Announces Open Call for 2022 Desert Door Residency

by Jessica Fuentes February 22, 2022
Big Medium, in partnership with Desert Door Texas Sotol, a distillery located southwest of Austin, has announced an open call for the second annual Desert Door Residency.

The residency program was developed with the purpose of promoting, highlighting, and supporting the creation of new work by emerging Austin-based artists. Three artists will be chosen for the opportunity, which includes a week-long stay at the Desert Door Sotol Ranch and a stipend of $1,000 each. The residency is scheduled for the week of April 3-9, 2022.

During the residency period, selected artists will create new work inspired by the West Texas landscape. The completed works will be shown as part of a group exhibition during the Austin Studio Tour 2022, an annual, free, self-guided, citywide arts celebration. The dates and locations for the 2022 event have not yet been released.

Please note that this opportunity is open to artists who live within a 17-mile radius of Austin. Additionally, as residency artists will be in shared spaces at the ranch, selected artists must be able to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and provide a negative PCR test prior to the start of the residency.

Residency artists will be selected by a team that includes Big Medium’s Curator and Director of Programming, Coka Treviño, and Desert Door staff. The deadline for the open call is March 1, 2022, and selected artists will be announced on March 30, 2022.

A photograph of a found object sculpture by Sarah Fagan. The abstract sculpture uses thin pieces of metal which are twisted and sit on the right side of the stone base. Atop one piece of brownish metal is a bright red metal.
A photograph of a painting by Brock Caron. The painting depicts a small wooden cabin with one door and one window. A makeshift flag extends from the front of the cabin and reads, "GO AWAY." Behind the cabin is a pale blue sky with two white clouds.

In 2021, Brock Caron, DJ Fairy Aries, Sarah Fagan, and L. Renee Nunez were selected for the inaugural Desert Door Residency program. 

To learn more about the guidelines and to apply, visit Submittable.

 

