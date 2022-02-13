25 Texas Organizations to Receive $2.5 Million in Grants from the National Endowment for the Arts

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has announced that it has recommended more than $57 million in grants to over 500 arts organizations throughout the United States. For this special grantmaking cycle, the organization received more than 7,500 applications.

These grants are part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which is intended to provide support for arts and culture organizations who are still recovering from financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NEA is advocating for twenty-five Texas-based organizations to receive a total of $2,550,000, pending official approval from the federal government.

In the press release announcing the grants, Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA stated, “Our nation’s arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic… The arts are crucial to helping America’s communities heal, unite, and inspire as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery.” Glasstire is among the Texas organizations nominated for the grant.

In a separate release by grantee Houston Center for Photography (HCP), the organizations Executive Director and Curator, Dorota Biczel, said, “The impact of the pandemic on arts and culture cannot be overemphasized. In the wake of COVID-19, people were forced to invent whole new lives, away from the organizations they used to cherish. The NEA ARP grant will help us both reconnect with our audiences and engage new publics in a more accessible and equitable way.”

Specifically, HCP intends to use the funds they are receiving to hire a bilingual English-Spanish Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator and expand the accessibility of programs and workshops. A portion of the funds will also support new educational initiatives being set into motion by Education Director, Lou Benjamin.

The NEA has shared the following list (which includes suggested grant amounts) of Texas organizations recommended for the grant.

Austin

Austin Film Society – $150,000

Cine Las Americas – $100,000

Texas Accountants and Lawyers for the Arts – $50,000

Texas Folklife Resources – $50,000

Dallas

Cara Mia Theatre Co. – $50,000

Dallas Black Dance Theatre – $100,000

Dallas Symphony Association, Inc. (aka Dallas Symphony Orchestra) – $150,000

TeCo Theatrical Productions, Inc. (aka Bishop Arts Theatre Center) – $150,000

Houston

Alley Theatre – $150,000

Aurora Picture Show – $50,000

DiverseWorks, Inc. – $50,000

Glasstire – $50,000

Harris County Cultural Arts Council – $150,000

Houston Center for Photography – $50,000

Houston Grand Opera Association, Inc. – $150,000

Houston Symphony Society (aka Houston Symphony) – $150,000

Nameless Sound – $50,000

Project Row Houses – $150,000

Silambam Houston – $50,000

University of Houston (on behalf of Arte Publico Press) – $100,000

McAllen

McAllen International Museum (aka IMAS) – $50,000

San Antonio

Centro Cultural Aztlan, Inc. – $100,000

Luminaria – $150,000

San Antonio Museum of Art – $150,000

SAY Sí – $150,000