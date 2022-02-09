Exhibitions, Events, and Performances Celebrate Black History Month at Texas Organizations

Black History Month is in full swing and arts organizations throughout Texas are promoting exhibitions, events, and performances that center on Black artists, performers, and perspectives. Here is a list of activities and learning opportunities to consider throughout February.

Austin

The Blanton Museum of Art

Neill-Cochran House Museum

Dallas/Fort Worth

African American Museum Dallas

Fort Worth Opera

Say it Loud, A Night of Black Excellence: Songs of a Revolution ; Sunday, February 20, 2022, 2 pm

South Dallas Cultural Center

Houston

Avenida Houston

Black History Month @Avenida Houston ; free events every Saturday in February

Bisong Art Gallery

Culture: Our New Normal ; on view February 4 – March 1, 2022; opening reception Thursday, February 17, 2022, 6-8 pm

Houston Museum of African American Culture

Ekow Nimako’s Kumbi Saleh 3020 CE ; on view from February 5 – April 16, 2022

The Ensemble Theatre

The Lawsons ; various dates throughout February 2022

San Antonio

Magik Theatre

The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats ; February 12 – March 19, 2022

The McNay

Letitia Huckaby: Koinonia ; on view September 22, 2021 – March 6, 2022

The Witte Museum

Black Cowboys: An American Story ; on view from November 6, 2021 – April 2022

Untold Stories of the American Wes t; a panel discussion; Monday, February 28, 2022, 6:30-9 pm

The Panhandle

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts

