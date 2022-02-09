Exhibitions, Events, and Performances Celebrate Black History Month at Texas Organizations

Black History Month is in full swing and arts organizations throughout Texas are promoting exhibitions, events, and performances that center on Black artists, performers, and perspectives. Here is a list of activities and learning opportunities to consider throughout February.
Austin
The Blanton Museum of Art
- Lunch and Learn with artist Cauleen Smith; Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:00 pm
- Assembly: New Acquisitions by Contemporary Black Artists; on view from December 11, 2021 – May 8, 2022.
Neill-Cochran House Museum
- Reveal and Restore: Difficult History Through Art; on view from January 12 – May 15, 2022
- Modern Times Lecture Series: Telling the Untold Story of Cathay Williams – The Only Female Buffalo Soldier; Thursday, February 24, 2022, 6:30-8 pm
Dallas/Fort Worth
African American Museum Dallas
- Politics, Protest and Black Progress in Dallas in the 1980s and 1990s: The Photographs of George R. Fuller; on view December 1, 2021 – February 26, 2022
- Sepia: Past. Pride. Power; on view September 22, 2021 – February 26, 2022
- The History of the Prairie View Interscholastic League: Black High School Sports in Texas in the Era of Segregation; on view September 22, 2021 – February 26, 2022
- A Book Signing: How We Got Over: Growing Up in the Segregated South, by Helen Benjamin, Ph.D., and Jean Nash Johnson, cosponsored by The Louisiana Society of the African American Museum, the Bishop College Alumni Association and Tulisoma Book Club; Saturday, February 19 2022, 2-4 pm, in the museum’s AT&T Auditorium
- President’s Conversation with Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, sponsored by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History; Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12 pm
Fort Worth Opera
- Say it Loud, A Night of Black Excellence: Songs of a Revolution; Sunday, February 20, 2022, 2 pm
South Dallas Cultural Center
- Shades of Black Showcase; Friday, February 11, 2022, 7-9 pm
- Nitashia Johnson: The Beauty of South Dallas; on view from February 11 – March 19, 2022
- Love in Black: A film series representing Black Love; February 15 & February 22 at 7:30 pm
Houston
Avenida Houston
- Black History Month @Avenida Houston; free events every Saturday in February
Bisong Art Gallery
- Culture: Our New Normal; on view February 4 – March 1, 2022; opening reception Thursday, February 17, 2022, 6-8 pm
Houston Museum of African American Culture
- Ekow Nimako’s Kumbi Saleh 3020 CE; on view from February 5 – April 16, 2022
The Ensemble Theatre
- The Lawsons; various dates throughout February 2022
San Antonio
Magik Theatre
- The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats; February 12 – March 19, 2022
The McNay
- Letitia Huckaby: Koinonia; on view September 22, 2021 – March 6, 2022
The Witte Museum
- Black Cowboys: An American Story; on view from November 6, 2021 – April 2022
- Untold Stories of the American West; a panel discussion; Monday, February 28, 2022, 6:30-9 pm
The Panhandle
Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts
- Danielle East: Ebony Begot Cotton; on view from February 4 – March 26, 2022
- Black Voices: A National Juried Video Art Exhibition, Juror: Adrian Armstrong; on view February 4 – 26, 2022
If you know of any events that should be added to this list, please email us at [email protected].