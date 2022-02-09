Exhibitions, Events, and Performances Celebrate Black History Month at Texas Organizations

by Jessica Fuentes February 9, 2022
Black History Month is in full swing and arts organizations throughout Texas are promoting exhibitions, events, and performances that center on Black artists, performers, and perspectives. Here is a list of activities and learning opportunities to consider throughout February.

Artwork by Emma Amos in the collection of the Blanton Museum

Emma Amos, Hits, 1983. Acrylic on canvas with hand-woven fabric, 84 x 70 in. Blanton Museum of Art, The University of Texas at Austin, Purchase through the generosity of an anonymous donor, 2019. Image courtesy of RYAN LEE Gallery, New York © Emma Amos

Austin
The Blanton Museum of Art

Neill-Cochran House Museum

A black and white photograph of a young black woman.

From the exhibition “Sepia” at the African American Museum, Dallas.

Dallas/Fort Worth
African American Museum Dallas

Fort Worth Opera

South Dallas Cultural Center

Ekow Nimako- Kumbi Saleh 3020 CE at the Houston Museum of African American Culture Feburary 5 2022

Ekow Nimako- Kumbi Saleh 3020 CE at the Houston Museum of African American Culture Feburary 5 2022

Houston
Avenida Houston

Bisong Art Gallery

  • Culture: Our New Normal; on view February 4 – March 1, 2022; opening reception Thursday, February 17, 2022, 6-8 pm

Houston Museum of African American Culture

The Ensemble Theatre

"Koinonia" by Letitia Huckaby

“Koinonia” by Letitia Huckaby. via artdaily.

San Antonio
Magik Theatre

The McNay

The Witte Museum

Danielle East- Ebony Begot Cotton at LHUCA in Lubbock February 4 2022

Danielle East- Ebony Begot Cotton at LHUCA in Lubbock February 4 2022

The Panhandle

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts

If you know of any events that should be added to this list, please email us at [email protected]

