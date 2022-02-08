Hot off the Press: Natasha Bowdoin’s “Wild Eyed” Offers a Unique Look at her Work

by Caleb Bell February 8, 2022
A photo of the artist working on a mural. The artist is kneeling and painting directly on the floor, parts of the large scale mural are shown in the background behind her.

Natasha Bowdoin installing “In the Night Garden,” a site-specific installation commissioned by the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, 2020-2021. Photo by Paul Leicht

Out now, the publication Wild Eyed documents three recent projects by Houston-based artist Natasha Bowdoin through vivid images and insightful essays. Widely known for her ephemeral installations, the publication preserves them, offering an insider’s look at Bowdoin’s process as well as different curatorial perspectives on her work. 

“I wanted a space to show how the work comes together from seed to fruit, and how it’s evolved from installation to installation over time,” Bowdoin said. “Wild Eyed provided a space to do this, and to offer a place for different voices to offer various avenues to understanding and thinking on the work.”

A photo of the book Wild Eyed about the work of Natasha Bowdoin. The cover shows colorful flower paintings against an organic black and white background.

“Wild Eyed” publication. Photo courtesy of Natasha Bowdoin

Broken into four sections, the book opens with in-progress images, an introduction by the artist, and additional biographical information. Each subsequent section, laid out chronologically, highlights Maneater (2018) at MASS MoCA, Sideways to the Sun (2019) at the Moody Center for the Arts, and In the Night Garden (2020) at the Amon Carter Museum of Art, respectively.

Installation view of a mural by artist Natasha Bowdoin that shows a layered and mnulti colored, large scale installation of flora agains a white wall.

“Maneater,” 2018-2020, site-specific installation commissioned by Mass MoCA, North Adams, MA. Photo courtesy Natasha Bowdoin

Essays by Denise Markonish, Shirley Reece-Hughes, and Wendy Vogel provide insights into individual projects, exploring and connecting larger themes throughout Bowdoin’s body of work.

Bowdoin said, “This project has been a major labor of love, emerging from so many collaborations — with the designers, writers, fellow artists, volunteers, students, curators, and puppets — all who helped bring this book and the work to life. I am incredibly excited and humbled that it’s finally here and I get to share it with the world.”

Wild Eyed can be purchased at the Amon Carter and MASS MoCA stores, and from the artist’s website.

