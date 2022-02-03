Five-Minute Tours: Joel Anderson at Archway Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Archway Gallery presents Public Spectacles, featuring new encaustic paintings by Joel Anderson, on view January 8 – February 3, 2022.

Joel Anderson takes us along on a walking tour of public spaces, parks, and gardens as he captures the many spectacles of beauty right in front of our eyes. Several images are from Houston’s Hermann Park. “It was the first nice weekend after the big freeze of 2021,” Anderson explains. “People were out enjoying some warmer weather and there were signs that the pandemic was abating, but this was against a backdrop of bare trees, severely pruned shrubs, and dead grass — perfect conditions allowing me to add my own leaves and flowers into the scenes.”

Encaustic painting — beeswax mixed with damar resin — was practiced by Greek artists as far back as the 5th century B.C.E. A mid-20th century revival, including works by Diego Rivera and Jasper Johns, brought encaustic painting back into prominence. Anderson’s creative process incorporates modern digital methods into this ancient medium. His style combines clear imagery with a slight abstraction and then a reassignment of color values. Implementing this with encaustic medium results in something a little different yet still familiar.

In addition to being an artist and Director at Archway Gallery, Anderson maintains a studio at The Silos on Sawyer and is a frequent exhibitor on the local art fair circuit, including the Bayou City Arts Festival and the First Saturday Arts Market.