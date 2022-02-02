Arts Fort Worth Announces New Name & Emerging Artist Residency Program

With support from the North Texas Community Foundation, Arts Fort Worth has launched an Emerging Artist Residency Program. The application deadline is February 15, 2022.

If the name “Arts Fort Worth” seems unfamiliar, it’s because this new moniker was just launched last month as the name for the merger of The Arts Council of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Community Arts Center (FWCAC).

Prior to the merger, the FWCAC was the name for the physical exhibition and performance space at 1300 Gendy Street in the city’s cultural district. In 2002, the building, which was originally home to The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, was renamed when The Modern relocated to its new building, and the city took ownership of the old location. At that time, the city contracted The Arts Council of Fort Worth to manage the FWCAC. The organizations operated as two separate nonprofits, with Arts Council staff overseeing all exhibitions and programming. The merger is a formalization of how these two organizations have already been working behind the scenes, and serves to streamline their efforts.

In the press release announcing the new name, Karen Wiley, Arts Fort Worth’s CEO and President, stated, “As we move forward with our new name, Arts Fort Worth is committed to serve and respond to the needs of all local artists, arts organizations, and the residents of our city. We acknowledge that this can only happen through deeper engagement and collaboration with diverse community groups, and other local non-profits, active listening, and sustained connections.”

This new Emerging Artist Residency Program is one way that Arts Fort Worth is working to better support local artists. The program provides free studio space to one artist for twelve months, along with a stipend of $500 per month throughout the duration of the residency. The artist will have 24/7 access to the space, and the institution will arrange studio visits with established regional artists. The residency will culminate in a solo exhibition in one of Arts Fort Worth’s recently renovated galleries.

Please note the following eligibility criteria and stipulations:

—Artists working in all media are encouraged to apply.

—Applicants must be 18 years or older and not enrolled in a degree program.

—All artists are welcome to apply, but an emphasis is placed on artists in the Fort Worth or North Texas area.

—A college degree is not required.

—The artist chosen for the residency is expected to:

spend a minimum of 16 hours a week in the studio

present two artists talks and a workshop

For more information and to apply, click here.