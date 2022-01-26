“A Commitment to What is Before You” at Northern-Southern, Austin

by Lauren Moya Ford January 26, 2022
An installation view of the exhibition A Commitment to What is Before you at Northern-Southern Gallery in Austin. A view of the gallery window with ceramic work in the center and paintings on either side

Installation View of “A Commitment to What is Before You” at Northern-Southern in Austin. The show is on view through February 19, 2022

A Commitment to What is Before You at Northern-Southern is a meditation on quietude and form. The exhibition presents an unexpected blend of artists — Alexandre Pépin, Donya Stockton, and Ryan McKerley — who work in oil painting, basket weaving, and functional ceramics, respectively. Despite their disparate materials and methods, the thoughtful artworks gathered together in this exhibition collectively inspire us to slow down and look inwards, an act that feels increasingly necessary and restorative as the pandemic drags on.

Image of a painting by Alexandre Pépin. The Painting is a landscape painting of a small pond surrounded by reeds

Alexandre Pépin, “Small Body Basking, Floating,” 2021, oil and pastel on canvas, 8 x 10 inches. Photo courtesy Northern-Southern

 

A painting by Alexandre Pépin. A gestural and pastel painting that shows a group of people seated in meditation

Alexandre Pépin, “Group Meditation,” 2021, oil on canvas, 9 x 12 inches. Photo courtesy Northern-Southern

Pépin’s Small Body Basking, Floating (2021) is a standout. Painted with the French Canadian artist’s velvety hand in rich gold and burgundy hues, the piece is compact but magnetic. It shows a cluster of dark trees surrounding a shimmering pond, its surface illuminated by beams of light shining down from the painting’s top right corner. A hint of narrative is implied, but not sharply enough to condense the painting’s poetic potential. Here and in Pépin’s other works, prolonged viewing is rewarded with details and figures that emerge gradually. The Post-Impressionist artist Pierre Bonnard’s sensitive brushwork and tender landscapes come to mind, but there’s something else going on in Pépin’s paintings. His interest in nature is matched by a fixation on a more interior world, where deep reflection and even fleeting dreams play. This sort of space appears in another exquisite, intimate work, Group Meditation (2021), where kneeling Buddhist figures are consumed by fleshy strokes of light and shadow.

A sculptural piece by Donya Stockton. The sculpture is a round sphere with negative space made with the same technique of basket weaving

Donya Stockton, “It Can’t Happen Here,” 2020, cane and reed. Photo courtesy Northern-Southern

Basket weaving seems to be an inadequate term to describe Stockton’s cane and reed creations. These elegant, undulating loops of woven material defy our common conception of a basket, or of a container of any kind. The gallery’s director, Phillip Niemeyer, told me that a child once described the Oaxaca-based artist’s pieces as holders of light and air. Like their ephemeral contents, Stockton’s sculpted objects seem to be in motion, floating freely while still nonetheless staying bound in a single, continuous matrix. 

A small porcelain cup by artist Ryan McKerley. A small sculpture with carved details and a narrow base.

Ryan McKerley, 2022, cups in black and white porcelain. Photo courtesy Northern-Southern

Though they’re decidedly more restrained than Pépin’s glimmering canvases and Stockton’s wild curves, McKerley’s black and white porcelain cups are subdued and self-contained without feeling austere. The Austin artist uses a process called water carving to etch into the surface of his vessels. McKerley’s glossy glazes and clean-cut shapes are tactile and inviting, and remind us of the thrill of handling small objects that we admire. In all, the show offers a sense of rare respite where viewers can lose themselves —if just for a moment — in the beautiful things that are still before us.

An installation view of the exhibition A Commitment to What is Before you at Northern-Southern Gallery in Austin. A view of the work of all three artists in the exhibition including, ceramic cups, sculptures made from traditional basket weaving techniques on pedestals in the center, and paintings in both large and small scale on the walls surrounding.

Installation view of “A Commitment to What is Before You,” at Northern-Southern in Austin, on view until February 19, 2022. Photo courtesy Northern-Southern.

 

A Commitment to What is Before You is on view at Northern-Southern in Austin, Texas through February 19, 2022.

