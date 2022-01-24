Blue Star Contemporary Open Call for Artist Opportunities

by Jessica Fuentes January 24, 2022
Blue Star Contemporary (BSC) in San Antonio is accepting applications for their future exhibitions and other opportunities. The deadline is March 1, 2022.

The institution is inviting artists to submit their work to be considered for upcoming exhibition opportunities, public programs, and other special projects. Submitted portfolios should provide the reviewers with a sense of the artist’s themes and practice. Please note that this open call is not for formal exhibition proposals, as the organization prefers to work with artists to determine the best fit for their work and to collaborate on the development of exhibitions and programs. 

Though BSC is strongly committed to showcasing work by San Antonio-based and regional artists, the call is open to artists living in Texas and beyond. Please note the following eligibility criteria for submissions, as stated on the BSC website:

– Artist must have at least 5 years of relevant experience and/or specialized arts training, such as a degree or certificate.
– Artist’s application demonstrates a clear investment of time and resources into their artistic practice.
– Artist has professional portfolios that include publicly displayed and possibly published works.
– Artist has not had a solo exhibition at Blue Star Contemporary within the last five years.
– Artist is not currently a student.
– Artist’s work demonstrates artistic excellence.
– Artist is at least 18 years old.

There is no fee to apply. BSC is a W.A.G.E certified organization, which means they follow compensation standards set by Working Artists and the Greater Economy (W.A.G.E.), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting artists and bringing equity to the way institutions compensate artists. 

This is just one of many current open calls by Texas-based arts organizations. Some others of note are The Woodlands Art Council, Leadership Houston Class XL, City of Galveston Cultural Arts Commission, A Smith Gallery in Johnson City, Irving Arts Center, and Sugar Land Arts Festival. View other open calls on Glasstire’s Classifieds.  

Learn more about the open call and apply via the BSC website

