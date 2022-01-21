TCU’s 2022 MFA Candidacy Exhibition, “With Pleasure,”

by Jessica Fuentes January 21, 2022
A printed postcard that resembles off-white notebook paper with a light grid covering about two thirds of the image. The following text appears hand-written, "With pleasure, Sheryl Anaya, Benjamin Loftis, Madi Ortega, Sarah Theurer Hunt."

“With Pleasure,” the 2022 TCU MFA Candidacy Exhibition at Fort Worth Contemporary Arts. Image: TCU

With Pleasure, an exhibition by TCU’s second year MFA candidates, brings together four artists whose work considers memory as it relates to place. Though Sheryl Anaya, Benjamin Loftis, Madi Ortega, and Sarah Theurer Hunt work in distinctly different styles, their art is connected through theme and their use of sensory elements. Because memory is so strongly linked to smell, sound, and touch, the exhibition has the ability to transport the viewer.

An installation that includes a large rectangle of wallpaper with a repeated mango design, a framed box full of colorful hand-crafted ceramic spoons, and several shelves covered with embroidered napkins and holding sculpture of Puerto Rican food items. Artwork by Sheryl Anaya.
A close-up photograph of text created by stenciling the spice, Adobo. The beige colored text appears on the gray ground. Because of the depth of focus most of the text is out of focus with only some words appearing legible. Some words that can be read are, "CULTURE, GROUND BEEF, GARLIC, TEXAS." Artwork by Sheryl Anaya. Photo by Diane Durant.

Sheryl Anaya explores the ambiguity of childhood memories through the recreation of objects and food items that are deeply connected to her culture. Her eye-catching wallpaper, colorful ceramic spoons, and sculpted Puerto Rican foods displayed on shelves covered with embroidered napkins works to draw the viewer in. Because it is situated on the floor slightly away from the rest of the installation, it may be easy to miss the narrative text made with stenciled Adobo — a spice blend used frequently in Puerto Rican recipes. But this carefully rendered, deeply personal remembrance sets the stage for the whole installation. 

An installation of works by Benjamin Loftis including three wooden chairs stacked on a dolly, a window covered with plywood, and a large grid structure standing in front of a black painted background.
A close-up photograph of a small notebook that sits on a dolly in an installation by Benjamin Loftis. The notebook has hand written text and is a first person narrative discussing the artist's issues with body image.

At first glance, Benjamin Loftis’ work feels guarded. Someone visiting the show might initially encounter his work from outside the gallery, where the view through one of the exterior windows is blocked by a plywood wall installed inside. There are images of male figures and text printed on paper and attached to the plywood, but they are obscured when you’re outside the space. Inside the gallery, there are three stacked wooden chairs on a dolly and a recreation of a large gridded frame set against a black backdrop — an object similar to those used in body mechanics studies. In many ways, the objects feel sterile and detached. However, upon closer inspection, on the chair dolly there is a small notebook with a handwritten message which reveals the artist’s personal struggle with body image.

A photograph of a green rectangular painting hanging on a gallery wall. The painting has a handful of small white specks scattered across it. Artwork by Madi Ortega.
A photograph of an installation by Madi Ortega. The image shows a plot of grass placed in the corner of the gallery with an oscillating fan in the foreground.

Madi Ortega’s work includes a canvas painted green and dotted with small white specks; a plot of tall, dead grass transported into the gallery that’s being blown by an oscillating fan; and a somewhat hidden birdhouse-like structure on a tall pole. It is clear that these pieces reference a personal and specific place, but little is revealed to the viewer. We are left to look closely and take in the experience. One might recall time spent in quiet rural spaces with few distractions from the natural world.

A photograph of three paintings by Sarah Theurer Hunt.
A monoprint of darkly painted green foliage set against a light lavender background. Artwork by Sarah Theurer Hunt.

Sarah Theurer Hunt creates beautifully mysterious and ominous nocturne paintings on a variety of scales. Her smaller oil on linen works include sound components gathered from natural environments, like buzzing insects, blowing wind, and rushing water. It is in her larger scale, mostly black works that the depth of her paintings is realized. The lushly painted green leaves and bushes are sparse, but rather than disappearing into a flat black background, the brushstrokes and textures hint at hidden foliage. In another pairing of works set against a brighter background, the artist experiments with monoprints. Hunt has captured a balance, rendering her spaces as both familiar and foreign.

 

With Pleasure is on view at Fort Worth Contemporary Arts from January 14 – February 12, 2022.

