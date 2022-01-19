North Texas Artists: Deadline for City of Dallas “ART214” Juried Exhibition Approaches

by Jessica Fuentes January 19, 2022
A designed logo featuring red rectangle with yellow numbers "214" printed large, taking up most of the space. There is a smaller orange adjacent rectangle with the word "ART" printed in red and turned 90 degrees to the left. Behind the logo is a painterly background with brushstrokes of green, blue, and orange.

“ART214” logo. Image: City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs

The City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture (OAC) has announced a call for the 5th annual ART214 juried exhibition, which highlights works by artists in the Dallas-Fort Worth and greater North Texas region. The deadline is February 5, 2022. 

Dallas’ five cultural centers — the Bath House Cultural Center, Latino Cultural Center, Moody Performance Hall, Oak Cliff Cultural Center, and South Dallas Cultural Center — will co-host the exhibition. The goal of this collaborative effort is to provide opportunities for artists to exhibit their work in new spaces and to invite new audiences to engage with the region’s various cultural centers.

The multi-venue exhibition will be juried by Marilyn Waligore, Raul Rodriguez, Narong Tintamusik, Gerald L. Leavell II, and David McCullough, and will be curated by Daisha Board, who recently opened a gallery in Dallas. ART214 will be on view in April as part of Dallas Arts Month, a city-wide celebration to showcase Dallas artists and organizations while encouraging residents to explore their own creativity. 

To learn more and submit your work, visit the ART214 website.

