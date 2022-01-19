From the Archive: Brad Tucker’s Glasstire Instagram Takeover

by Glasstire January 19, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

In April 2020, in the midst of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdowns, artist Brad Tucker took over Glasstire’s Instagram account. Below are the videos from his project.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Texas Visual Art (@glasstire)

0 comment

You may also like

Brad Tucker at Beefhaus, Dallas

February 6, 2016

New Art Space Opens Outside of Austin With...

January 9, 2018

Top Five: March 2, 2017 with Reid Robinson

March 2, 2017

Brad Tucker Takes Over Glasstire’s Instagram Starting Tomorrow!

April 23, 2020

Brad Tucker at RE Gallery

November 8, 2015

Farewell, RE Gallery

December 7, 2015

“Regional Quarterly Vol. 1: Cross Talk” at Circuit...

January 22, 2013

Top Five: September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Do TX Biennial Artists Have Staying Power?

August 20, 2013

Where is Our Made in LA?

July 8, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: