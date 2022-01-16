FotoFest Extends Registration Deadline for Biennial 2022 Participating Spaces

by Jessica Fuentes January 16, 2022
A color photograph of a stack of books. On the left is a stack of thirteen thin books. The text on each book spine reads, "FotoFest Biennial 2020 African Cosmologies Biennial Guide." On the right is the one copy of the same book. The cover shows a photograph of three young Black boys with their backs turned to the camera. The text on the cover reads, "FotoFest Biennial 2020 African Cosmologies Photography, Time, and the Other. Biennial Guide."

FotoFest Biennial 2020 Guide. Image: FotoFest

FotoFest has extended the deadline for artists, organizers, institutions, art spaces, and other venues to register to participate in the organization’s 2022 Participating Spaces program. The new deadline is March 18, 2022. 

Participating Spaces are satellite venues that will host photography or lens-based work coinciding with the FotoFest Biennial 2022, which will take place from September 24 – November 6, 2022. There is no requirement that these venues follow the Biennial’s theme, which is an exploration of how visual culture — from social media to surveillance technologies — reflects and informs critical issues and movements across the world. However, Participating Spaces are encouraged to discuss their exhibition with FotoFest to determine other points of alignment.

The cost to be a part of the Participating Spaces program this year is $53 per exhibition/venue. This fee goes toward the production of Biennial Guides, which will be available to the public free of charge. Participating Spaces will receive at least 20 copies of the guide for distribution. Each venue will also receive promotion in the guide, on the FotoFest website, and through social media and email marketing campaigns. 

For more information and to apply to the Participating Spaces program visit the FotoFest website.

