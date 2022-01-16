Five-Minute Tours: Avery | A Family Legacy at Jody Klotz Fine Art, Abilene

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Avery | A Family Legacy: Works by Milton, Sally Michel and March Avery at Jody Klotz Fine Art, Abilene. Dates: December 8, 2021 – March 4, 2022.

Via Jody Klotz Fine Art:

“A forthcoming show at Jody Klotz Fine Art will tie into the major Milton Avery exhibition currently on view at the Modern Art Museum of Ft. Worth. Avery was an iconic and influential figure among 20th century American Modernist painters, and his innovations as a colorist were unparalleled. However, Milton’s contributions were not made entirely independently. Jody Klotz Fine Art’s exhibition, entitled Avery | A Family Legacy, features works by Milton, as well as his wife Sally Michel and their daughter March Avery.

This exhibition, concurrent with the exhibition at the Ft. Worth Modern, allows art lovers from both Abilene and the Metroplex to experience Milton Avery in the context of his family and to be introduced more to Sally Michel and March Avery, both of whose work is highly collected in the art market. These women contributed to the development of a style that would shape future generations of artists.”