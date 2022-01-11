Five-Minute Tours: Don Glentzer at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston

by Glasstire January 11, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Don Glentzer: Traces at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston. Dates: November 6th, 2021 – January 15th, 2022.

Via the gallery:

“Gallery Sonja Roesch is pleased to present Traces, its second solo exhibition of sculptures and works on paper by Don Glentzer.

Elegantly minimal and suffused with implied motion, Glentzer’s latest works extend his dialogue with the symbols of Benesh Movement Notation and Labanotation, written systems for recording choreographic scores that were developed before the advent of video. The works also respond to a diverse range of materials, including basswood, birch, mahogany, aluminum, steel, magnets and hand-painted papers. Not a literal reading of dance notations, they possess an abstract language of their own.

With his sculptures, including wall-dependent works, Glentzer often juxtaposes delicacy and tensile strength. His colorful, slender forms and barely tethered lines dance joyfully through space, sometimes disrupting perceived edges. In his mixed media works on paper, that sense of balance often manifests through small but significant markings.

Bold shapes and lyrical lines have long formed rhythmic relationships in Glentzer’s work. His early constructions were composed on a light table and printed. Produced more than a decade ago, they evolved from the refined aesthetic the artist developed during several decades as a commercial and editorial photographer. Born in Franklin, Indiana and raised mostly in Texas, he founded Don Glentzer Photography in 1981 in Houston, collaborating during that phase of his career with many renowned graphic designers. His photographs have been exhibited widely and are in the permanent collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and The Witliff Collections at Texas State University.”

0 comment

You may also like

Abstraction Packed

February 19, 2012

Top Five: March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021

Glass Houses 26: Jonathan Leach

February 24, 2013

Sustainable Practice: Paul Middendorf

December 4, 2012

Top Five: May 4, 2017

May 4, 2017

Houston Fine Art Fair

September 15, 2012

Drawings!: My Favorites From Houston 2012

December 29, 2012

The Houston Fine Art Fair and The Texas...

June 27, 2011

Top Five: January 20, 2021

January 21, 2021

This and That: Kristen Cochran / Ken Kagami...

June 28, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: