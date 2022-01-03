Sundance Square and Artspace 111 Mural Open Call Deadline Approaches

This past fall, Sundance Square, a 35-block commercial, residential, entertainment, and retail district in downtown Fort Worth, partnered with Artspace 111 Consulting (an offshoot of the longstanding Artspace 111 gallery) to put out a call for artists and creatives to create murals in the district. The mural project, Temporal Integral Mural Exhibition (T.I.M.E.), will eventually cover 2 warehouse buildings spanning 3 blocks of Sundance Square. Though the first open call deadline passed in October, the second round deadline is Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST.

Each artist or team of artists will be assigned a designated space along the buildings, with the expectation that the murals will evolve and connect to each other. Mural designs do not need to fully cover the assigned wall area, but selected artists are encouraged to consider the murals adjacent to their own. Selected artists will have 1 month to complete their mural and will receive a payment of $2,000 to cover the cost of the design, supplies, and execution of the mural. Additionally, selected artists who need to travel more than 30 miles to complete their mural will have access to free lodging provided by Sundance Square.

Artists who applied to the first round open call do not need to reapply as they will be automatically considered for the second round. The following artists were selected from the first round call:

– Anne Allen, Fort Worth

– Sarah Ayala, Fort Worth

– Haley Bass, Melissa

– Armando Castelan, Houston

– Brenda Ciardiello, Fort Worth

– Anna Galluzzi, Denton

– Amy Jones Jenkins, Fort Worth

– Christopher Nájera, Fort Worth

Please note, artists applying must be based in Texas. Click here to learn more and apply.