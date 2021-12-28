Five-Minute Tours: Neva Mikulicz at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Neva Mikulicz: Declassified at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: December 4 – January 5, 2022.

From Anya Tish Gallery:

“Anya Tish Gallery is delighted to present the witty and complex works of Neva Mikulicz in Declassified, the gallery’s fourth solo exhibition of the Houston-based artist. Mikulicz is widely recognized for her excruciatingly detailed, hyper-realistic drawings in Prismacolor pencil and graphite. In her current body of work, Mikulicz marries the traditional, centuries old medium of drawing with new media, such as: LED lights, light projection, sound recordings, and archival videos.

Mikulicz embraces the unconventional pairing of elements from mass culture along with personal characteristics that derive from her memory and sense of humor, referencing retro sci-fi, pop culture and vintage governmental footage. The amusing, obsessively complex works open a compelling dialogue questioning the relationships between mass media, science, and the polarized content, alluding to buoyant evocations of 21st-century America.”