Five-Minute Tours: Donna Huanca at Ballroom Marfa

Donna Huanca: Espejo Quemada at Ballroom Marfa

DONNA HUANCA: ESPEJO QUEMADA at Ballroom Marfa. Dates: June 26 – December 31, 2021. Read Glasstire’s review of the show here.

From Ballroom Marfa:

“Donna Huanca presents a series of new works commissioned by Ballroom Marfa in her exhibition ESPEJO QUEMADA. Huanca creates experiential installations that incorporate paintings, sculptures, video, scent and sound. The profound experiences and memories of Huanca’s first visit to Marfa in 2005 inspired the work in the exhibition. The artworks draw on visual, cultural, and mythological cues informed by feminism, decolonialism and the artist’s personal and familial histories, while simultaneously engaging with the biodiversity, geology, and dark skies of Far West Texas. The sky was particularly striking for Huanca–animated with cosmic and extraterrestrial forces while also revealing the natural rhythms of the sun and moon.”