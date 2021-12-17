Art League Houston Seeks Exhibition Proposals

by Glasstire December 17, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Art League Houston in Houston Texas

Art League Houston (ALH), a nonprofit art space located in the city’s Montrose neighborhood, is currently seeking exhibition proposals for its 2023-2024 season. The submission process is open to anyone and everyone, regardless of geographic location, meaning that local, regional, national, and international artists are encouraged to apply. Submissions will be reviewed by the organization’s Artist Advisory Board, which is comprised of numerous local artists, including Phillip Pyle, II, Jamal Cyrus, Matt Manalo, Britt Thomas, and Nick Vaughan, among others.

Proposals made to Art League will be review under the following criteria, via the organization:

—Artworks and projects that has not been previously shown in Houston,
—Clarity and articulation of a central idea,
—Strong artistic quality,
—Artworks and projects that address social, political and cultural issues relevant to the local community,
—Relevancy to current dialogues in contemporary art,
—Opportunities for compelling ancillary programming such as performances, film, lectures, panel discussions, round tables etc.,
—Availability of curator and artist(s) to play an integral role in execution of exhibition and events, and
—Platform artists/curators who reflect the local community.

Because ALH is a W.A.G.E. Certified organization, selected projects will receive equitable stipends, based on the exhibition’s location: shows in the main gallery receive a $1,900 stipend; projects in the front gallery and sculpture patio installations receive $1,200 each; and hallway exhibitions receive $450.

The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2022. For more information on criteria and how to submit your show, including a recorded webinar about the process, please go here.

0 comment

You may also like

Scenes from ‘Artist Talk: A Comedy Show’ at...

June 4, 2019

Rodrigo Valenzuela at Art League Houston

April 20, 2018

Dedication Ceremony for Finished Funnel

August 10, 2013

Mark Flood is a Nice Guy: ALH Receives...

March 10, 2015

Trenton Doyle Hancock’s Texas Artist of the Year...

September 19, 2017

Art League Houston Extends Open Call Deadline

November 20, 2017

ALH Announces Texas Artist of the Year

May 6, 2016

Twofer! Family Ties: Sedrick Huckaby and Beth Secor

December 18, 2013

South African Beaders to Assemble Selven O’Keef Jarmon’s...

July 25, 2014

The Houston Fine Art Fair and The Texas...

June 27, 2011

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: