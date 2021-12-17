Art League Houston Seeks Exhibition Proposals

Art League Houston (ALH), a nonprofit art space located in the city’s Montrose neighborhood, is currently seeking exhibition proposals for its 2023-2024 season. The submission process is open to anyone and everyone, regardless of geographic location, meaning that local, regional, national, and international artists are encouraged to apply. Submissions will be reviewed by the organization’s Artist Advisory Board, which is comprised of numerous local artists, including Phillip Pyle, II, Jamal Cyrus, Matt Manalo, Britt Thomas, and Nick Vaughan, among others.

Proposals made to Art League will be review under the following criteria, via the organization:

—Artworks and projects that has not been previously shown in Houston,

—Clarity and articulation of a central idea,

—Strong artistic quality,

—Artworks and projects that address social, political and cultural issues relevant to the local community,

—Relevancy to current dialogues in contemporary art,

—Opportunities for compelling ancillary programming such as performances, film, lectures, panel discussions, round tables etc.,

—Availability of curator and artist(s) to play an integral role in execution of exhibition and events, and

—Platform artists/curators who reflect the local community.

Because ALH is a W.A.G.E. Certified organization, selected projects will receive equitable stipends, based on the exhibition’s location: shows in the main gallery receive a $1,900 stipend; projects in the front gallery and sculpture patio installations receive $1,200 each; and hallway exhibitions receive $450.

The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2022. For more information on criteria and how to submit your show, including a recorded webinar about the process, please go here.