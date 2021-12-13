Sidewalk Views: Texas’ Window-front Galleries

by Caleb Bell December 13, 2021
Existing somewhere between private spaces and public art, window-front galleries provide street view access to the public from sunup to sundown, or throughout the entire night, if illuminated. These types of spaces may not be new, but their ability to offer exhibitions and viewing opportunities during the pandemic has heightened their visibility within communities.

Providing views for casual pedestrians and art lovers alike, here are a few spaces around the state to check out via bike, car, or foot.

Window view of Staged Presence at Anteroom; Image courtesy of Kyle Hobratschk

The gallery: Anteroom (411 North Beaton Street, Corsicana, TX 75110)
The show: Staged Presence: Armin Mühsam and Debra Smith
On view through April 30, 2022

Part of the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency campus, Anteroom is a gallery space located across the street from the residency’s founding site, 100 West. The gallery exhibits past and present resident artists, as well as other work with ties to Texas.

Window of Kaneem Smith’s Migrant Barrier Tapestry at Main Space; Photo by Beth Devillier and courtesy of Artpace San Antonio

The gallery: Artpace: Main Space (445 North Main Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78205)
The show: Texas Biennial: Kaneem Smith and Alisha Wormsley
On view through December 26, 2021

A component of Artpace’s programming, Main Space’s (formerly Window Works) exhibitions focus on the presentation of contemporary art, often spotlighting the work of local San Antonio artists. The gallery’s expansive windows offer all passing by on North Main Avenue an uninhibited view of the entire gallery.

Installation view of Layers of Brutes and Innocents; Image courtesy of Blind Alley Projects

The gallery: Blind Alley Projects (3317 West 4th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107)
The show: Patrick Kelly: Layers of Brutes and Innocents
On view through December 18, 2021

Conceived by artists Terri Thornton and Cam Schoepp, Blind Alley Projects is a vitrine-like space nestled within a residential neighborhood near Fort Worth’s cultural district. The alternative space hosts everything from single-work exhibitions to site-specific installations, along with occasional performances.

Window view of Home Making and Land Healing; Image courtesy of Theresa Escobedo

The gallery: BOX13 Artspace: Window BOX (6700 Harrisburg, Houston, TX 77011)
The show: Home Making and Land Healing: Theresa Escobedo & Darwin Arevalo
On view through December 11, 2021

In addition to offering studio spaces and other, larger galleries, BOX13 Artspace presents exhibitions of contemporary Houston-based and other regional artists. Window BOX, one of the artist-run space’s main galleries, offers artists the opportunity to have their work front and center.

